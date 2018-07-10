George Clooney injured in scooter accident in Italy

The actor was taken to hospital but was soon discharged as his injuries were not serious.

SINGAPORE: George Clooney was involved in a motoring accident in Sardinia, Italy when his scooter collided with a car today (Jul 10), reports say.

According to the Italian newspaper La Nuova Sardegna, the actor was travelling towards the set of his new television series Catch 22 when his scooter encountered a suddenly turning car.

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and given an MRI scan, but was soon discharged as his injuries were not serious. He reportedly suffered bruises to a knee and arm, as well as slight injuries to his pelvis. His wife, Amal, arrived at the hospital and accompanied him as he left.

Ginocchio contuso, 20 giorni di cure per George Clooney https://t.co/a3GhjPKE8K pic.twitter.com/cXNWOvqYtz — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

The 57-year-old is in Sardinia filming for the series based on the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller. In the six-part World War Two drama, set to air next year, he plays US Air Force commander Scheisskopf and also serves as executive producer.

