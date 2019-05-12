Gigi Hadid says ‘joke’s on the hacker’ who broke into her Twitter account

The supermodel has yet another brush with racist controversy.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid fell victim to hackers on Friday (May 10). The 24-year-old’s timeline was flooded with racist and anti-Semitic messages after a security breach.

The racially-charged tweets included the phrases “I wish Germany won WWII” and “Hitler did nothing wrong”. The hacker also call Donald Trump the best president ever and used the word “n****r” several times. A number of the tweets asked her 9.2million followers to follow another user @grinchsquad13.

Advertisement

The hacker shared a purported Twitter direct message exchange between Hadid and Kendall Jenner dating back to June 2013 to convince her followers of the authenticity of the posts.

The tweets have since been deleted after the model regained control of her account. Hadid used her Instagram to clear up the confusion. “Hope it goes with saying…my Twitter was hacked.”

(Photo: Instagram/Gigi Hadid)

She thanked her followers for not calling her character into question. “Joke’s on the hacker…I don’t use Twitter DM’s.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first the model has been embroiled in a racist controversy. In Feb 2017, Hadid was accused of racism after sharing a video on Instagram Stories showing her pulling her eyes back while holding a cookie in the shape of Buddha.

She subsequently issued an apology on Weibo. “It hurts me to hurt anyone. I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologise to those who were hurt or felt let down by me.”