Girls’ Generation singer Taeyeon opens up about mental health struggles

The K-pop star held an impromptu Q&A session with fans on Instagram where she spoke frankly about being on antidepressants and needing to pep herself up.

Girls’ Generation singer Taeyeon has spoken up about her recent struggles with mental health and depression.

According to Soompi, Taeyeon held an impromptu Q&A session with fans on Instagram Stories on Jun 16 and honestly answered several questions on a wide range of topics, from her state of mind to whether she watched Aladdin.

When asked if she was doing well, she simply said: “No.”

She said the same thing when asked if she'd watched Aladdin.

The 30-year-old singer also revealed that she’s on antidepressants. She said, “I am working hard to get better through treatment with antidepressants.”

She told off a fan who had been dismissive of the situation. “Whether it’s depression or bipolar disorder, please don’t ‘tsk’ and treat people disrespectfully. They are all patients who are suffering,” she said.

The K-pop star also said that she had been sick for a while and apologised for not being active on social media. She promised to “communicate better” when she’s feeling well.

When a fan asked a question about how to get over a slump, she replied, “I’m not good at getting over it, so I just live in a slump.”

She was warm to fans who wrote supportive messages. One fan said that she was sad because she was not able to comfort Taeyeon, to which the singer replied: “No, you do give me a lot of comfort. That’s why I like talking with fans, I get a lot of strength from communicating with you. Thank you.”

She told another fan who had sent her a virtual hug that she feels like she’s “being nourished by all of you.” She added: “I decided to talk to you today because I needed to pep myself up. I’m going to be okay. I’m sorry for making you worry, but I think that this is another way for us to get to know each other better. I will take better care of myself. For the fans who deserve all the good things in the world.”

The singer, whose real name is Kim Tae-yeon, responded to almost 30 questions in all.