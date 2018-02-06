Glowing plastic cows? Here's what to expect at i Light Marina Bay 2018

The annual light art festival will feature 22 sustainable artworks from 14 countries, and will be extending to the Esplanade Park for the first time.

SINGAPORE: The i Light Marina Bay festival returns for its sixth edition in March and for the first time, its display of light art installations will be extending beyond the Marina Bay area to the Esplanade Park in the Civic District.

The festival, which is being organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), will take place from Mar 9 to Apr 1.

Chandelier of Spirits by Thailand's Living Spirits. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)

On display are 22 sustainable artworks from 14 countries, including Singapore. Among these is Transistable Plastic by Spanish art collective Luzinterruptus, which will be installed under the Esplanade Bridge. It will comprise 20,000 recycled PET bottles, which will be combined to form rows of rotating panels through which the public can walk through.

Whareatua - Field of Dreams by Jamie Boynton. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)

Other international works include Whareatua, a series of glowing giant mushrooms by New Zealand artist Jamie Boynton, and Octopoda, an interactive octopus-like work by Australia’s amigo and amigo featuring eight tentacle drums.

Artist impression of the Transistable Plastic installation by Luzinterruptus, which will be set up under the Esplanade Bridge. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)

MailboX by Australia’s Christopher Simpson and Isabella Bain will be a work that can be activated via tweets sent by passersby, while South Korea’s Yuree Hong and Siyoung Kim is presenting Dancing Grass, which comprises 200 “blades of grass”.

Among the homegrown works are architect BP Loh’s Milk Bottle Cows, a selection of six pairs of cows made from plastic milk bottles, and six works by students from Nanyang Polytechnic, Nanyang Technological University, Raffles College of Higher Education, School Of The Arts and LASALLE College of the Arts.

Dancing Grass by South Korea's Yuree Hong and Siyoung Kim. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)

These include Kloud, a selection of light installations inspired by the shifting visual images of clouds, which can be triggered through touch or via an app; Urban Rice Fields, which recreates paddy fields with bamboo rods, through which people can walk through.

Dreamscape by Magdalena Radziszewska of Poland. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)

“i Light Marina Bay has grown to become one of Singapore’s signature events, gathering people from all walks of life and bringing greater vibrancy to the precinct,” said Jason Chen, fest director and URA director (place management).

This year, the festival will also have four festival hubs, including a brand new ILLUMI Bar, a pop-up lifestyle space with furniture made from reusable plastic tanks. Other hubs include the return of the popular, family-friendly Art-Zoo Inflatable Park and the urban lifestyle park GastroBeats, as well as the ongoing Prudential Marina Bay Carnival.

Kloud by students from Nanyang Polytechnic. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)

Among the other non-art programmes of the festival is the ILLUMI Fest Run, a “party run” that involves participants running through different zones while being splashed with “glow water”. This will be held on Mar 31.

Among the events at i Light Marina Bay 2018 is the ILLUMI Fest Run, where participants go through different zones (and get splashed). (Photo: Colossal Pro)

In line with the festival’s themes of sustainability, organisers said it will continue to encourage corporate organisations around the area to undertake energy-saving issues. The festival itself also host a series of talks and workshops, and will switch off its art installations during the Earth Hour island-wide hour-long initiative on Mar 24.

For more information, visit the festival website here.