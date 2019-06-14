Japanese premium gourmet dining space Gochi opens in CBD

The eatery will include new to Singapore brands like conveyor-belt sushi chain Chojiro and unagi restaurant Unaemon.

There’s a new spot for lunch on Friday (Jun 14) in the CBD as Japanese premium gourmet eating space Gochi opens its doors at Capital Square.

The 5,000 sq ft establishment will have six different Japanese food concepts, ranging from Japanese heritage food brands to modern day treats. Diners will be able to move from one brand to another within the same venue.

Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant Pronto is one of the new-to-market brands. (Photo: Gochi)

Four of these brands will be new to Singapore: conveyor-belt sushi chain Chojiro, Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant Pronto, unagi specialty restaurant Unaemon and frozen fruit bar Paletas.

Rounding up the shops will be confectionery and chocolatier Morozoff and soup curry eatery Suage. Morozoff will sell its range of fine chocolates, best-selling cookies and cream cheesecakes, while Suage will boast an express counter to serve the district's busy lunch crowd, offering meals ranging from S$14 to S$17.

Morozoff will offer fine chocolates and cream cheesecakes. (Photo: Gochi)

Girish Tewani, director and CEO of Uptron (Pte) Ltd, the company behind Gochi, said: “I am honoured and pleased to announce the opening of Gochi today as we bring together six different popular Japanese brands under one roof right in the CBD area. We hope that everyone will enjoy the authentic Japanese cuisine at Gochi, priced reasonably and in a great environment.”

Gochi is located at Capital Square, 23 Church Street, #01-02/08. It is open from Monday to Sunday, 11.30am to 9pm.