Godzilla's Millie Bobby Brown knows how Stranger Things will end – and she's 'very scared'

The actress who plays Eleven in the Netflix series is making her film debut with Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series Stranger Things, has confirmed that she knows how the Netflix show will end and that she’s “very scared.”

The actress was speaking to Digital Spy to promote her movie Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. She said, “I know exactly what happens. Very scared.”

The 15-year-old actress is making her big screen debut in Godzilla, which opens May 30.

She plays a teenager named Madison who – together with her scientist parents played by Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga – has to save the world from the giant lizard.

The actress told Entertainment Weekly (EW) in another interview that Godzilla looks “so incredible” in the movie. “Godzilla changes each movie. His scales, his spikes, his face, everything just evolves with technology. So in 2019, we have special effects that made Godzilla look so incredible.”

She also revealed to EW that it requires a lot more takes to get a scene right in a major studio movie. “On Stranger Things, it’s five takes at most. For (Godzilla), we had the time and the budget to do a lot of takes in a day, (so) we’d do one scene a day,” she said.

Brown has also got pretty good acting opposite computer-generated co-stars after working on the Netflix series. “We really have no choice but to look at a tennis ball and pretend that’s a ginormous titan.”