Google introduces new function in Singapore for 'seamless' restaurant reservation

SINGAPORE: Google announced on Thursday (Apr 5) a new feature, Reserve with Google, that will allow Singapore users to book a table at their favourite restaurants directly on Google Maps and Search.



The new feature involves partnerships with restaurant reservation platforms Chope, HungryGoWhere and Quandoo.



With the function, users who come across a restaurant they fancy can make the reservation directly on Google Maps without the need to be redirected to a separate booking site. All they need to do is to click on the Find a Table button in Google Search which shows up for restaurants under the three reservation platforms.



The process will make the reservation experience "seamless", said Stephanie Davis, Google Singapore's country director.

"Singaporeans rely on Google Search and Maps to discover nearby restaurants, access user reviews and find out how to get there. Today, we are making the reservation experience even more seamless by allowing people to book a table directly," she said.

"We believe that this new integration will positively impact our users and partners."



Advertisement