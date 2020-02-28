Green Day postpones Singapore, Asia concerts due to COVID-19 situation

The American band was originally set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Mar 8. A new date has not yet been set.

It's a day of broken dreams for Green Day fans as the band announced on Friday (Feb 28) that they will be postponing their Asian concerts. They were slated to perform in Singapore on Mar 8 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.



In a statement posted on the band’s Facebook page, they wrote: “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”



The band was meant to perform in Taipei, Manila and Bangkok, among other Asian cities.

Lushington Entertainments Team announced that they will be working with the band’s management to fix a rescheduled date in Singapore.

Fans were understandably disappointed, with one commenting on the post: “Like I wish this was announced sooner because I legit had to buy another plane ticket to Singapore just to go to the concert.”



According to Lushington, tickets purchased through Sports Hub Tix for the original concert will remain valid for the new date.

