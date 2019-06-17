The rebranded GSS returns with a no-GST day and traffic crossing fashion show

Other things to look forward to at the GSS: Experience Singapore include discounts of up to 80 per cent, and one-for-one flash deals every Friday from Jun 21 to Jul 28.

Previously known as the Great Singapore Sale, GSS is back and rebranded as GSS: Experience Singapore. The 25-year-old campaign, which began as a month-long event in 1994, promises more discounts, deals and a specific focus on celebrating Singapore fashion, F&B and the arts.

Running from Jun 21 to Jul 28, GSS: Experience Singapore will offer an array of activities ranging from The Orchard Road Fashion Scramble – a fashion show staged at a traffic crossing – to a pop-up market and tours around Kampong Glam.

DISCOUNTS GALORE

A big date to look out for is Jul 7, which is billed as 7.7 GST Absorbed Day. A day of GST-free shopping, bargain hunters can look forward to enjoying a 7 per cent discount on GST (even on sale items), which will be absorbed by the participating outlet.

The list of participating retailers that will be absorbing GST on this day is expected to be announced on a date closer to the event.

There are also shopping spree opportunities such as TGIF!, where retailers will be promoting discounts every Friday during the event period. Shoppers will be able to access one-for-one flash deals, storewide deals up to 80 per cent off, and get complimentary gifts.

During this 38-day-long event, there are also other discounts up for grabs. For instance, those using the e-coupon app GoSpree by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will get their own exclusive deals and additional savings.

TRAFFIC-STOPPING FASHION SHOW

And don’t be surprised if you find yourself standing next to a model or two at the scramble crossing on the Cairnhill Road-Orchard Road intersection. It’s all part of The Orchard Road Fashion Scramble, which kicks off GSS: Experience Singapore.

Pedestrians using the scramble crossing in Orchard Road on Dec 16, 2017. (Photo: Chan Luo Er)

The fashion show curated by SRA and Textile and Fashion Federation (TAFF) will take place this Friday (Jun 21) from 3pm to 5.30pm. It will feature an interactive runway for 300 dancers and models showcasing designs from both local and foreign designers, as well as award-winning creations by students from schools such as Temasek Polytechnic, Raffles Design Institute, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and LASALLE College of the Arts.

INSTAGRAMMABLE ART AND POP-UP MARKETS

Also launching will be The Great Singapore Street Pop-Up, which will feature over 40 retail options over 10 days from Jun 21 to 30. The market will offer F&B delights and instagrammable art installations, and will line the shopping belt from ION Orchard to Mandarin Gallery, and also at Robinsons The Heeren and the Grange Road carpark.

SRA executive director Rose Tong told CNA Lifestyle that after 25 long years, GSS has matured.

“GSS: Experience Singapore is all about working together to revitalise Orchard Road,” she said. “And SRA is determined to spice things up to meet the demands of today’s experience-seeking shopper”.

THE GREAT SINGAPORE STORY

Design Orchard's rooftop (Photo: SRA)

Those looking for a breather from all that shopping can also 10 short films made by Temasek Polytechnic students, as well as music concerts by local performers, all screened and held at Design Orchard’s Rooftop and at the Grange Road carpark.

For design fans, there is also The Great Furniture Showcase, which will feature new limited edition designs at Robinsons The Heeren. Curated by the Singapore Furniture Industries Council, participating design studios include will local brands 11H, Creativeans and Fraction Design Studio.

DISCOVER LOCAL DELIGHTS

Shoppers can also take a detour from Orchard Road and go a more traditional route by heading to Kampong Glam, which is known for its rich heritage, textile shops, unique food options and street art.

Activity filled Kampong Gelam (Photo: SRA)

Between Jul 5 and 14, there will be a myriad of activities to choose from including a specially curated Sultan of Spice precinct tour by One Kampong Gelam (OKG), handicrafts at the OKG Home & Lifestyle Bazaar, and a vintage and pre-loved treasure trove at the OKG Car Boot Sale.

There will also be cultural talks at Souq@OKG from Jul 5 to 7 and ProjekGlamway in Jul 6, a fashion show showcasing fabric and materials available at textile stores along the historic Arab Street.

For more information, visit https://gss.sra.org.sg/

