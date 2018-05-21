Guns N' Roses to perform in Asia this November

SINGAPORE: Rock band Guns N' Roses is set to bring its Not in this Lifetime tour to Asia this November.

The '80s band announced the dates via its social media platforms on Saturday (May 19), listing the five locations in Asia where it will perform.

The Not in This Lifetime tour - already one of the highest-grossing of all time - will begin its Asian trek this year in Jakarta on Nov 8, followed by Manila (Nov 11), Kuala Lumpur (Nov 14), Taipei (Nov 17) and Hong Kong (Nov 20 and Nov 21).

The band will also visit Abu Dhabi on Nov 25.

Now with seven members including formerly estranged lead guitarist Slash, Guns N' Roses is one of the world's best-selling artists, with six studio albums and multiple hits such as November Rain, Patience and Sweet Child O' Mine under its belt.

Guns N' Roses previously performed in Singapore in February 2017, but the band's concert then - its first ever in the country - was marred by complaints of long queues, transport issues and the difficulty of buying food and drink through a faulty cashless payment system.