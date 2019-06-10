Gwen Stefani to perform at 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will be performing at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix in September.

In a press release on Monday (Jun 10), race organiser Singapore GP announced that she will perform on the Padang Stage on Sep 21, 2019, alongside other acts such as the Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hans Zimmer, Muse, Fatboy Slim, Toots And The Maytals and Larkin Poe.

Stefani has won numerous awards worldwide for both her solo work and as a member of No Doubt, including three Grammy Awards, and was ranked as one of the most successful artistes of the 2000-2009 decade by Billboard Magazine.

The former lead vocallist of No Doubt performed in Singapore with the band in 2002 and at F1 Rocks in 2009. As a solo performer, she sang in Singapore as part of The Sweet Escape Tour in 2007.

Stefani was unveiled as part of the Singapore Grand Prix line-up after it was announced that Cardi B was pulling out from the event, citing a major rescheduling of her September and October tour.

