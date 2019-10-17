Haidilao’s new Marina Square outlet to have robot waiters, online gaming powered by 5G

SINGAPORE: Dining at Haidilao’s new Marina Square outlet will be a somewhat more futuristic experience as the popular Chinese hotpot chain taps on technology to serve customers.



The restaurant, which is currently under construction, will have food delivery robots and an intelligent kitchen management system, Haidilao said on Thursday (Oct 17).

Soup for hotpots will be prepared by customised automatic soup base machines, which Haidilao says can cater to individual tastes and specific requirements "with machine-like precision".

This also means that customers' favourite soup base recipes and combination of spices, oil and key ingredients are automatically recorded and uploaded onto the cloud for their next visit.

Customers' soup base recipes and preferences are documented and stored on the cloud. (Photo: Haidilao)

A Haidilao "smart" restaurant in Beijing. (Photo: Haidilao)

While waiting for their table, customers can also try their hand at virtual and augmented reality e-gaming using a trial 5G network under a tie-up with telecom provider M1.



Haidilao, which was founded in 1994, has almost 600 directly owned branches worldwide. Its first overseas outlet opened in Singapore in 2012, and the Marina Square branch will be its 12th store here.

Concept art for Haidilao's Marina Square outlet. (Image: Haidilao)

The chain is known for its spicy Sichuan-style hotpot and is popular for the free services and entertainment such as manicures and board games offered to waiting customers.



“This will be our first 5G application in the F&B and retail domain and we are excited to partner with one of Singapore’s favourite hotpot brands, Haidilao, to bring this smart experience to life,” said M1.

Haidilao Marina Square’s branch manager Frank Li added: “5G is enabling better experiences across industries, and we are happy to bring the trial of this technology to our restaurant in Singapore.”

The outlet’s opening date is yet to be announced.