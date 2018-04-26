From bangs to bobs: The hair trends you want right now

Hairstyles that are downright chic – and perfect for our hot, steamy weather.

SINGAPORE: We dare say 2018 will be full of great hair days, thanks to a growing emphasis on natural looks.

From face-framing bangs to universally flattering bobs, the key hair trends this year are simply chic and don’t require you to try too hard. Wash-and-wear hair that can be transformed with minimal fuss – which work for women of all ages and skin tones and suit our hot, tropical weather. What’s not to love?

Here are these year’s super cuts you should consider on your next trip to the hairstylist.

FRINGE MOVEMENT

First popularised by French actress Brigitte Bardot, curtain bangs – parted in the middle, with hair falling on either side of the face – was viewed as girlishly sexy.

Since then, it’s been appropriated by model and trendsetter Alexa Chung, and key to her effortless-chic signature look.

She’s not the only one. From J Lo to Emma Stone, more are rocking this face-framing look that flatters all faces and instantly takes the years off.

It requires very low maintenance – you just grow out short bangs, and a trim every four to six weeks keeps things pretty.

The fringe’s forgiving length makes it wearable for all. Longish and worn just past the eyes, it frames cheekbones and accentuates their sharpness. Conversely, it can also slim a fuller face (keep the part slightly off-centre and the layers even longer, almost chin-length). It’s also less painful to grow out.

Those with fuller hair have a slight edge for the bouncy bangs, but a round, boar-bristle brush can easily fix that.

Wear them loaded with texture and curls; relaxed and slightly wavy, or naturally straight. Team this fringe with any hair length; it’s also good with ponytails or messy knots.

SHORTER HAIR

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Last year’s dramatic colour obsession – from mermaid hair to icy platinum blonde – resulted in many fried tresses, where oftentimes the only means of rescue was to cut them short.

Enter 2018’s embrace of shorter dos. From grown-out shags to longish pixies, these range from the jaw-skimming to the collarbone-grazing.

One benefit of going shoulder-length is that it’s less intimidating and less painful (for some) than instantly going short. Plus, even a few inches off gives damaged hair a chance to recover and there’s still enough length to wear hair up in a loose ponytail or a messy knot on a sweltering day.

And don’t worry about giving off masculine vibes, assured veteran hairstylist Dennis Seah of Toni and Guy.

"Shorter hair can still look just as feminine, more alluring than mermaid-long hair even. Don’t fixate on length, it’s more important for hair to have texture, to give it fullness.”

His other tip: Always go for a cut that works with your hair texture rather than against it. This will save you more time trying to tame it into style, and gives you a chance to hit that snooze button in the morning.

THE BOB

Charlize Theron rocking the bob in Atomic Blonde. (Photo: Atomic Blonde)

Our personal favourite short-do is the bob. Some might say this coif-style is trending again this year, but founder and veteran stylist at Cinq hair salon, Henri Leong, begged to differ: “It’s never been out of fashion. It’s a style that suits our heat and humidity and it is universally flattering – women of all ages, proportions, hair types can wear a bob. You can style it so many ways. It’s also low maintenance: A trim every four to six weeks keeps its shape.”

While the geometric cut is most associated with Vidal Sassoon, silent screen stars Clara Bow and Louise Brooks were already sporting it way back in the 1920s. And then there’s Anna Wintour – the 68-year-old editor-in-chief of American Vogue has worn it since she was 13.

The bob is a cut above the rest because it can be adapted for anyone, whether your hair is thick or fine, straight or naturally curly. Shape and volume defines this precision-cut, but there are different length bobs for a variety of looks. At its shortest, it ends just under the ear, at its longest, the shoulder-grazing long bob or The Lob.

Wear it poker-straight for a polished, sleekness; slightly wavy for feminine allure; or even natural and curly. Side – or centre – part it or team with curtain bangs for in-the-moment trendiness. To refresh, have it cut blunt and jaw-grazing, which is so modern and now.

BROWN GIRL REIGNS

Thanks to 2018’s more natural slant, brunettes are back in the game. Enough of Balayage blondes (it’s hoochie on Asian girls, who are you kidding?) and aqua-toned mermaid hair that needs to drown, permanently.

Don’t bother with this year’s unicorn rainbow pastels either – the long-term damage to the scalp and hair doesn’t warrant the short-term popularity points on Instagram. Besides, which self-respecting person wants to walk around with My Little Pony manes?

As Cinq Studio colourist McPhee Yu pointed out, multi-hued colour jobs are very high maintenance. Aside from the long chemical processing time, the colours only look best when showcased on defined curls or super, sleek hair. Both also require heat styling, which means more stress on the tresses.

You also can’t go bare-faced when you’ve got candy-coloured hair – it only accentuates our Asian sallowness and makes one look more washed out.

So what’s the alternative? Think Caramello shades instead, with rich and dark hues of chocolate brown to warm ambers and spicy cinnamon. Red and auburn highlights can also give it more depth and dimension (#rootbeerhair). Overall it is a far prettier complement to our Asian complexions. Bonus: Re-growth is less obvious, which means longer periods in between touch-ups.