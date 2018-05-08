Break your fast with rendang sushi and chick kut teh this Ramadan

CNA Lifestyle susses out 10 Ramadan menus worth making that trip out for iftar for (although some even deliver). Selamat berbuka puasa!

SINGAPORE: There's always so much happening in the local halal food scene, especially during Ramadan. With the fasting month being one of the busiest times of the year for Muslims, it's probably impossible to have a go at everything - but we'll certainly give it our best shot. Here are 10 of the newest and most notable menu options worth planning an iftar date for.

MAKI-SAN

Try: A-Yum Rendang, S$9.90

Or would you prefer rendang in sushi? (Photo: Maki-San)

Putting their own spin on the beloved Hari Raya dish is local halal sushi chain Maki-San with its chicken rendang maki. Available for two months starting today (May 15), the seaweed-wrapped roll contains white rice, peanut anchovies, cucumber, boiled egg, coconut flakes, a "shiok" sambal and, of course, the rendang.

One not enough? Order the spicy platter (S$42 during fasting month), which has five makis (choose Maki Lemak, A-Yum Rendang or both). The good folks at Maki-San are also shaving 20 per cent off the total bill for all diners who eat in from 6pm to 7.10pm. Delivery available.

order.rollwithmakisan.com

FATPAPAS

Try: Rendang-A-Dang-Dang Burger, S$13

Are you ready for rendang in a burger? (Photo: FatPapas)

Halal burger and milkshake joint FatPapas is on a roll having opened two new outlets this year - one at Waterway Point and the other at the Publika mall in Kuala Lumpur.

For Ramadan, owners Bernie Tay and Sheikh Haikel are serving up what sounds like a showstopper - the Rendang-A-Dang-Dang burger. It’s got a grilled beef patty smothered with homemade rendang sauce, some pineapple salsa and a fried egg - all sandwiched between two honey oat buns.

In true Ramadan spirit, there’ll also be a sharing option (S$55 a platter) that includes the burger, Haikel’s favourite country fried steak, beef ribs and chicken boners (those are wings, by the way) - now available with salted egg sauce.

facebook.com/fatpapassg

RUMAH RASA

Try: Chick Kut Teh and Ayam Woku Belanga. Buffet starts at S$20++ for children and S$35++ for adults

The Ayam Woku Belanga at Bay Hotel's halal-certified Indonesian restaurant. (Photo: Rumah Rasa)

Indonesian food lovers, this is for you. New this Ramadan is Rumah Rasa’s executive chef Esa’s Ayam Woku Belanga, a signature Manado spicy chicken dish; and Bebek Cabai Ijo, braised duck with homemade green chilli sauce.

For those of you looking to try "halal bak kut teh", Bay Hotel’s halal-certified restaurant is also doing a Chick Kut Teh featuring broth cooked overnight, tau pok, mushrooms and garlic.

bayhotelsingapore.com/dining

BLUE JASMINE

Try: Halal Thai buffet, S$58++ per person

Halal Thai restaurant Blue Jasmine will have a new buffet menu every week of Ramadan. (Photo: Blue Jasmine)

If you’re craving Thai flavours or just want to leave the rendang to Hari Raya, check out halal Thai restaurant Blue Jasmine, which is doing a different menu every week from May 17 to June 13.

Kicking off the fasting month is Seafood Night, which features a lobster version of northern Thai curry noodle khao soi, plus grilled seafood like crayfish, prawns and sea bass. Then, there’s Curry Night, which gets you batang fish curry; and Grill and Roast Night, with duck, lamb, ribeye and Thai chicken satay.

Finally, Herbs and Spices Night brings forth tom kar gai (chicken coconut soup), eggplant green curry, and deep-fried sea bass with lemongrass and peanuts.

Don’t forget dessert - there's durian sticky rice.

bluejasmine.com.sg

LEAN BENTO

Try: Satay chicken burger and chicken laksa soba, S$13.50 each

Lean Bento's new Ramadan dishes, the chicken laksa soba (left) and satay chicken burger, going at S$13.50 each. (Photos: Lean Bento)

Want to have something festive but without the post-santan guilt? You can, from May 15 to June 14, with Lean Bento's chicken laksa soba and satay chicken burger.

The former is a low-carb, gluten-free alternative to the usual sinful laksa, paired with smoked honey chicken, sauteed mushrooms and steamed corn, while the burger comprises sesame buns and a smoked satay chicken patty with crunchy seaweed and an egg fried sunny side up. The burger also gets a side of air-fried sweet potato tots, mesclun salad and miso sauce. Delivery available.

order.leanbento.com

HJH MAIMUNAH

Try: Barbecue platter, S$55

Hjh Maimunah's barbecue platter for Ramadan. (Photo: Hjh Maimunah)

If you're going to break your fast with rich food, you might as well do it at Hjh Maimunah. After all, it wasn't one of the first halal restaurants to be featured in the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list for nothing.

This year, the uber-popular barbecue platter makes a comeback with chicken wings, stingray, sotong, prawns, and of course, siput sedut (sea snail with gulai lemak). The platter comes with rice for four people, an ulam salad and three types of dipping sauce.

hjmaimunah.com

PENANG CULTURE

Try: Lobster nasi ambeng, S$38.80++

Cheese-baked lobster features in Penang Culture's Ramadan menu this year. (Photo: Penang Culture)

The original sharing platter, nasi ambeng, gets a luxe twist at restaurant chain Penang Culture this Ramadan. The lobster nasi ambeng for two features cheese-baked lobster, ayam masak merah, mutton rendang, french beans with tempeh, sambal egg, serunding (coconut floss), achar, assam curry and crackers. The classic nasi ambeng sans lobster is also available at S$29.80. Delivery available.

gdgroup.com.sg/penang-culture

HILTON SINGAPORE

Try: Iftar pop-up buffet with a view, from S$34++ per child and S$68++ per adult

Iftar with a view, anyone? The hotel's halal-certified rooftop restaurant opens May 16. (Photo: Hilton Singapore)

Back by popular demand, the MUIS halal-certified pop-up rooftop restaurant at Level 24, Hilton Singapore returns this Ramadan from May 16 to June 14. On top of last year's greatest hits like the roast beef sirloin, roasted whole baby lamb, ayam masak merah, ikan masak asam pedas and udang balado, there'll also be a Burger Ramly live station, as well as another station churning out ice cream in flavours like bandung, gula melaka and teh tarik.

581 Orchard Road. For reservations, email sinhi.f&b@hilton.com or call +65 6737 2233.

IKEA

Try: Chicken briyani or ayam masak merah set, S$5

Ikea's chicken briyani set exclusive to Ramadan 2018. (Photo: Ikea)

Have you lost track of time while shopping for new furniture and decor items for Hari Raya? Pop by IKEA's restaurant when you're done and break fast with the chicken briyani set at the Alexandra outlet.

If you're closer to their Tampines outlet, which has a halal line, they're doing something different each week - ayam masak merah (May 16 to 20), satay chicken (May 21 to 27), masala chicken (May 28 to June 3) and nasi kunyit (June 4 to 10).

ikea.com/sg

BADOQUE CAFE

Badoque is offering a free spread of dates, fruit, samosas and mini cheesecakes this Ramadan. (Photo: Badoque)

The popular Simpang Bedok cafe has been known to offer free dates or kurma, as well as bubur lambuk, to diners during the fasting month. But this year, customers can enjoy a whole spread of nibbles, including samosas, fruit and mini cheesecakes, free. Badoque's Ramadan hours are from 6pm to 10pm, but the iftar spread is available on a first-come-first-served, while-stock-lasts basis.

badoquecafe.com.sg