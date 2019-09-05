First look: Haunted chalet and Thai horror house at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween fest

All set for the annual Halloween Horror Nights scare-fest? Don’t forget to visit The Chalet Hauntings, which hosts the largest collection of Southeast Asian ghosts like the toyol and hantu galah.

Are you brave enough to face a demonic toyol (undead infant), evil hantu galah (bamboo spirit) and demented pocong (burial shroud ghost)? How about a beastly hantu raya (demon) and bloodthirsty langsuir (female vampire), who attacks her prey with sharp fingernails and rips them to shreds? How about all of these at one go?



CNA Lifestyle had an exclusive first look at The Chalet Hauntings – which hosts the largest collection of Southeast Asian ghosts like the toyol, pocong, langsuir and hantu galah, as well as the Curse Of The Naga, which was created by the directors of blockbuster Thai horror films Shutter and 4bia.





This year, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) is all prepared to up the ante for its ninth Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) with The Chalet Hauntings, a possessed house that will feature the most extensive collection of Southeast Asian ghosts under one roof.



The Chalet Hauntings (Photo: Joyee Koo)

The haunted house – a first for USS HHN – will be popular among Singaporeans who grew up spending holidays and weekends at local chalets, and perhaps trigger some of the nation’s most commonly shared experiences of paranormal sightings.

The Chalet Hauntings (Photo: Joyee Koo)

The space will also incorporate illusions, animatronics and special effects that will trigger all five senses, raising fears and anxieties, and testing one’s limits.

The Chalet Hauntings (Photo: Joyee Koo)

Fans of Asian folklore and mythology will also want to visit Curse Of The Naga, another haunted house, which was created by the directors of blockbuster Thai horror films Shutter and 4bia.

Thai horror house Curse Of The Naga was created by the directors of blockbuster Thai horror films Shutter and 4bia. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

Based on a man-versus-nature narrative, this house boasts special effects and elaborate set designs that bring to life the vision of Thai directors Parkpoom Wongpoom and Gunn Purijitpanya, who worked in collaboration with USS.



It’s the event’s first regional collaboration to create an original haunted house. So what’s the story behind it? Curse Of The Naga charts the journey of a foreigner who incurs the wrath of a malevolent naga spirit and has to find a way to escape her clutches.

Unfortunately, the path is paved with obstacles and dramatic environments, from bashing through dense undergrowth, to passing through an abandoned village, and navigating a labyrinth-filled house. Along the way, guests will come face to face with a plethora of original characters, including the iconic serpentine spirit, which is covered in snake scales from head to toe and adorned with traditional brass fingernail extensions.

Halloween Horror Nights will take place from Sep 27 to Oct 31 at Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa. For tickets and other information, visit www.halloweenhorrornights.com.sg.