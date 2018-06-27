BTOB, Taeyeon among 21 K-pop acts to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in September

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: A total of 21 K-pop acts will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September as part of HallyuPopFest.

Ticket details for the three-day mega festival were announced on the event's Facebook page on Wednesday (Jun 27).

Slated for Sep 7 to Sep 9, HallyuPopFest will feature seven-member group BTOB, who recently released their 11th mini album This is Us, Girls' Generation vocalist Taeyeon and girl band AOA.



Girl band AOA. (Photo: Facebook/HallyuPopFest)

The artist line-up also includes groups Apink, Dreamcatcher, EXID, Gugudan, Momoland, Myteen, NCT 127, ONF, Snuper, UNB, Victon and Wanna One, as well as soloists Heize, Yu Seungwoo, Jeong Sewoon, Superstar K2 winner Huh Gak and Eric Nam, who performed sold-out shows in the US last August.



Each event day will see two afternoon showcases, a red carpet event, an evening concert, as well as auditions with three top South Korean entertainment companies, Cube Entertainment, Jellyfish Entertainment and Starship Entertainment.

The tickets are split into eight categories and priced at S$148 (Cats 5 and 6), S$198 (Cat 4), S$238 (Cat 3), S$268 (Cat 2), S$298 (Cat 1 seated and standing in Pen C and D), and S$498 for the Daebak Packages A or B, which are standing.



Daebak pass-holders will receive priority access to the afternoon showcases and evening concerts, access to the Daebak VIP standing zone at the evening concert, a place at the special zone at the red carpet, as well as a goodie bag.



They will also get a "hi-touch" session and group photo with one act. Don't get too excited, though - you can't actually select which act to take a photo with as these will be "allocated randomly".



Three-day packs are also available.

Tickets go on sale from Jul 7, 10am online at sportshubtix.sg, as well as at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, Scotts Square concierge, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and all SingPost outlets.



