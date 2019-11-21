Halsey cancels Neon Lights headlining performance at the last minute

The pop singer was due to perform this Sunday (Nov 24) at Fort Canning. A statement by the festival organisers cited “unforeseen circumstances”. Refund details have been released.

Halsey is not coming to Singapore for Neon Lights this weekend after all.

The pop singer has pulled out of the event after being scheduled to headline the second day of the music and arts festival, which runs this Saturday (Nov 23) and Sunday (Nov 24) at Fort Canning.

The festival organisers cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the cancellation with no further details provided.

Refunds will be made available for those who purchased single-day tickets for Sunday as well as those who would like to convert their two-day tickets to single-day Saturday tickets.

Applications for refunds must be made by 8pm today (Nov 21) for those who bought their tickets through Sistic, and by Friday at 10am for those who went through Ticketflap or www.neonlights.sg. Head here for refund details.

The festival will still go on with other slated acts including Mumford & Sons, Honne and Aurora.

Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

The Without Me singer recently shut down rumours that she’s pregnant with boyfriend Evan Peters’ child after she was pictured cradling her tummy on Nov 17.

She tweeted on Monday: “Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes."

She later added, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."



deleting and ignoring all negativity. BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. the US is so far behind on the whole movement. the time will come. — h (@halsey) November 20, 2019

She also tweeted her support on Thursday for K-pop band BTS after they were snubbed by the Grammy Awards and did not receive a single nomination. She wrote: "BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. The US is so far behind on the whole movement. The time will come."

