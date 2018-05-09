Halsey to perform first solo concert in Singapore on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: Electro-pop star Halsey will be holding her first ever full-fledged concert in Singapore on Aug 8 at The Star Theatre as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour.

The singer-songwriter, who was an MTV Artist To Watch, last put on a performance here in 2016 at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix to rave reviews. Last year, Halsey received a Grammy nomination for Closer, her seven times platinum mega-hit collaboration with The Chainsmokers.

Shooting to fame with her self-penned single Ghost back in 2014, Halsey released her debut studio album Badlands in 2015, which debuted at No 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by RIAA.

The album, which included chart topping hits like Colours, New Americana and Castle, gained her a loyal fan following worldwide.

The upcoming Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour Singapore 2018 will also feature Indonesia’s emerging R&B singer, Niki as the special guest.

Tickets are priced from S$88 to S$158, and will be available at www.apactix.com, booking hotline 3158 8588 and selected SingPost outlets on May 13 from noon.

There will be a one-day priority sale for StarHub customers on May 12 from noon till midnight. For online and hotline bookings, StarHub customers are required to use a promo code, which will be made available on Wednesday (9 May, 10am) on the My StarHub app.

Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour Singapore 2018 will be held at The Star Theatre at The Star Performing Arts Centre on Aug 8 at 8pm.

