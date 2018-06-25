Han Solo's Jedi blaster gun sells for US$550,000 at auction

A gun used by Han Solo in "The Return of the Jedi" sold for US$550,000 at auction to the museum chain Ripley's Believe it or Not! on Saturday, Julien's Auctions said.

The hero prop blaster gun used by Harrison Ford's character in the 1983 movie, a BlasTech DL-44, is one of the best-known weapons in the "Star Wars" universe.

The prop, which does not actually fire a powerful bolt of energy as depicted in the film, was made for the movie by the U.S. art director on "Return of the Jedi," James L. Schoppe. He was given the gun after filming ended, along with other mementoes that he has kept for 35 years.

The prop had a pre-sale estimate price of between US$300,000 and US$500,000 ahead of Saturday's auction in Las Vegas, which Schoppe attended, Julien's Auctions said.

"Star Wars" memorabilia are among the most sought-after pop culture collectibles. Luke Skywalker's original lightsaber prop sold for US$450,000 last year and an R2-D2 droid used in several films sold for US$2.7 million.

