Take the CNA Lifestyle quiz to find out.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more style stories and videos

SINGAPORE: The festive season approaches once again, and with it, the perennial question of what to wear. Don't worry - we're here to help.

Advertisement

Are you a clean freak who loves Katti Ibrahim? Or are you a food fanatic with a penchant for Jovian Mandagie?

Take the quiz and find out what you should be decked out in this year.