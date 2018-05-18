Harry and Meghan's cake will break with tradition, says royal wedding baker

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake has taken six bakers five days to prepare and breaks with tradition, according to its designer Claire Ptak.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and U.S. actress Markle will tie the knot on Saturday in Windsor Castle's 15th-century St George's Chapel.

Ptak said her design was more of an "installation" than a typical wedding cake, but offered few details.

The couple decided to buck the royal tradition for fruitcake and instead opted for a lemon and elderflower creation with buttercream icing, topped with fresh flowers.

Harry and Meghan chose lemon and elderflower because they wanted to enjoy flavors that are in season, Ptak said.

"When I was first asked to present an idea for the cake I brought a selection of flavors and designs and they made a decision together as couple," Ptak told the BBC.

"You have a really lovely kind of thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all of those flavors and sensations that are perfectly balanced."

Ptak is originally from California and worked at Chez Panisse in Berkeley under chef Alice Waters before moving to London. She started her own business cooking at home and selling cakes on a stall in east London's Broadway Market.

"It is obviously such an honor to be asked to do this because for me I have been baking since I was a little kid and this is my dream," she said.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Andrew Roche)