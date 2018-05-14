Harry is most popular UK royal, but world not bothered by wedding: poll

LONDON: Prince Harry, who weds his U.S. fiancee Meghan Markle on Saturday, is the most liked British royal across the world along with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, a new poll has suggested.

The Ipsos MORI survey, which was carried out in 28 countries, found the British royals were generally viewed well, with on average 35 percent holding a favorable view compared with 11 percent with an unfavorable one.

However, about half were either neutral or did not know, and the indifference was reflected in the numbers interested in Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle on Saturday. While about one in four of those questioned were fairly interested in news about the upcoming ceremony, 67 percent were not.

The royals were most popular in Romania, Saudi Arabia, India and the United States and viewed most negatively in Spain and Argentina.

The poll found Harry, 33, and the 92-year-old queen were the most liked of the Windsors, with the prince the favorite among Britons.

They were followed by the prince's elder brother William and his wife Kate, who was the most liked in the United States, while Harry's father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had the lowest favourability score.

The survey found 29 percent felt favorably about Markle, compared with 10 percent who did not, although more than 60 percent had no opinion or did not know.

"The royal family's international reputation is bolstered by the popularity of both the queen and members of the younger generation, which gives it a solid foundation for the future, and reflects the growing profile they have around the world," said Gideon Skinner from Ipsos MORI.

The pollster said it has questioned 20,793 people aged under 65 across 28 countries for the survey.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alison Williams)