Harry Styles named new face of Gucci’s genderless, ageless fragrance

Harry Styles is the face of Gucci’s new inclusive, genderless and ageless fragrance, Memoire d’une Odeur.

The scent will debut in August and the campaign, which will also be revealed then, will be shot by Gucci’s longtime collaborator, Glen Luchford.

Styles will be joined on the campaign by several other personalities from a diverse age range and from different industries, including musician Zumi Rosow, student and designer Harris Reed, artist Olympia Dior and model Leslie Winer.

The new fragrance is the brainchild of creative director Alessandro Michele and perfumer Alberto Morillas, and is the first from the brand to be designed with gender fluidity in mind. According to Vogue UK, it’s said to align with Michele’s vintage references as he “has imagined fragrance as an explorer of the power of memories, bringing them back from the past and making them live in our present.”

The former One Direction singer is often seen wearing the brand and made their relationship official last year when he became the face of Gucci tailoring. This is the fourth campaign for the 25-year-old, following his three tailoring campaigns.

