Have you been neglecting this important part of your face?

If you’ve been studiously smearing on the lip balm, good for you. If you haven’t – CNA Lifestyle is here to help.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more style stories and videos

SINGAPORE: You are that girl or guy who always has to have a couple of sticks on hand – in your bag, in your back pocket, in your room. Without them, your whole body tingles with discomfort. If you forget them, you have to make a beeline for the nearest store – your day depends on it. Yes – you, my friend, are a lip balm addict.

Advertisement

Well, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. There is no need to check yourself into rehab or for your friends and family to stage an intervention. As it turns out, the oft-overlooked lip balm is more important than most people think.

“The skin on our lips requires special care as it is much finer,” said Dr Eileen Tan, a dermatologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. “Our lips are exposed to a number of environment assaults such as dry weather or medical conditions like sinusitis, whereby the mouth and lips get dry because of predominant mouth breathing.”

To maintain healthy lips, the importance of applying lip balm is similar to that of applying skin moisturisers, Dr Tan said.

“If the lips are chapped, activities such as speaking and eating might become impaired," she explained. "Peeling of the skin could lead to bleeding, infection and sores. Scabby, peeling lips are also unattractive and cause you to be uncomfortable in social situations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, for always-kissable lips, it’s a good idea to keep a tube or two on hand, especially when humidity levels drop.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Lip balms work to keep skin hydrated in two ways, Dr Tan explained.

Firstly, they contain ingredients that deliver moisture to dry skin, such as petroleum jelly and shea butter. Secondly, they contain ingredients that coat the lips with a protective layer, preventing moisture from evaporating. These include beeswax and carnauba wax.

A good lip balm should contain a combination of these ingredients. Your basic drugstore lip balm is a good bet if it contains petroleum jelly and shea butter, Dr Tan said.

At the same time, cosmetic brands are rolling out lip balms that also have photoprotection properties, giving consumers a wider range of choices. “Newer lip balms contain sun protection ingredients to prevent skin cancer – for example, zinc oxide, which blocks harmful sun rays by forming a protective barrier,” she said.

Of course, you should also look out for sensitivity to any of the ingredients in your lip balm. This will help you choose the right one for you.

“Some patients are allergic to chemical sunscreen ingredients such as cinnamates,” Dr Tan said. Cinnamates, a cinnamon-related compound, are common culprits when it comes to allergic reactions. They are often used in lip balms to make them smell and taste better, too.

Other common troublemakers are phenol or menthol, which can give a cooling sensation with application. “They can lead to irritant contact dermatitis and make the lips more sensitive,” Dr Tan said. And if you have sensitive lips or eczema, avoid lip balms with Vitamin E – allergies are uncommon but do sometimes occur.

Otherwise, go ahead and experiment with all the different kinds of lip care products out there. Why should your lips be any less pampered than the rest of your face – especially when you let them do all the talking?

NIVEA PEARLY SHINE CARING LIP BALM, S$5.50 from selected Guardian stores

Nivea Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm. (Photo: Nivea)

Since tinted lip balm is always a hot favourite, here’s a new, limited edition item to check out: Nivea’s pearly pink balm in five new packaging designs featuring sweet treats like doughnuts and ice cream.

TARTE RAINFOREST OF THE SEA LIP FACIAL LIP SCRUB, S$25 from Sephora

Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Lip Facial Lip Scrub. (Photo: Tarte)

Exfoliate those dead skin cells out of existence with a scrub – this one contains plant and sugar extracts, as well as “Rainforest of the Sea complex”, a proprietary blend of algae and marine flower extracts that helps reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. It also contains nourishing shea butter.

FIRST AID BEAUTY ULTRA REPAIR INTENSIVE LIP BALM, S$35 from Sephora

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intensive Lip Balm. (Photo: First Aid Beauty)

This balm is made with honey, beeswax and propolis extract, all of which have intense moisturising properties. It also contains colloidal oatmeal for soothing and calming the skin. You can use this as an overnight lip mask, too.

KEW ORGANICS ROUGE SMOOCH ORGANIC LIP BALM, S$17.95 from Kew Organics and Sugar K Organic Peel Bar outlets

Kew Organics Rouge Smooch Organic Lip Balm. (Photo: Kew Organics)

Handcrafted in Singapore, this organic lip balm’s ingredients include sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, mango seed butter and avocado oil. It’s also tinted a subtle shade of red for that pretty glow.

SEPHORA ROSE LIP MASK MOISTURISING & SOFTENING, S$4 from Sephora

Sephora Rose Lip Mask. (Photo: Sephora)

For silky-soft and fragrant lips, leave this lip mask on for 15 minutes, two to three times a week. It contains rose extract for that botanical boost.

CHANTECAILLE LIP POTION, S$75 from the Chantecaille counter at Takashimaya Beauty Hall

Chantecaille Lip Potion. (Photo: Chantecaille)

This potion is concocted with shea butter, sweet almond and macadamia oil to help magically restore lips to softness.

PIXI NOURISHING LIP POLISH, S$18 from Sephora

Pixi Beauty Nourishing Lip Polish. (Photo: Pixi)

Give your lips a gentle sheen with this lip exfoliator that even comes with a massage applicator. The formula contains nourishing shea butter, primrose oil and camellia oil.

THREE SHIMMERING LIP JAM, S$43 from Three stores

Three Shimmering Lip Jam. (Photo: Three)

A non-sticky yet shimmering lip balm? Sign us up. This comes in four shades and can be worn on its own or layered over other products.