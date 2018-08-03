Crazy Rich Asians leading man Henry Golding takes on the world

CNA Lifestyle catches up with the charming former TV host as he makes a fearless leap to Hollywood breakout star and Santos de Cartier man.

SAN FRANCISCO: One would be quick to associate the adjectives “crazy” and “rich” to the Asian actor that is Henry Golding – now that his highly anticipated feature film debut in the Hollywood adaption of Singaporean author Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians opens in cinemas on Aug 22.

Perhaps “bold” and “fearless” are more fitting descriptions of the soon-to-be Hollywood leading man. It’s not every day that a hairstylist from London makes a plucky leap to Asia and ends up hosting travel shows for BBC World News and Discovery Channel Asia. Now he’s about to take his matinee idol looks and a very charming disposition to a global stage.

Advertisement

With two films under his belt – as the heartthrob scion of one of Singapore’s wealthiest families in Crazy Rich Asians and as Blake Lively’s husband in Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor – Golding finds himself in yet another role: As the Santos de Cartier man representing Singapore and Malaysia.

“I’ve been a huge Cartier fan from my very early days,” he told CNA Lifestyle during an interview at the Cartier Social Lab sessions held at San Francisco’s Pier 48 earlier this year. “I keep telling everybody with pride that my first ever timepiece was a Cartier.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 31-year-old actor participated in the three-day initiative organised by Cartier that saw a confluence of movers and shakers, trailblazers and visionaries from all over the world gathering for inspirational and intellectual discourse. Other guests included Jake Gyllenhaal, Idris Elba and Jason Momoa.

All in the spirit of the iconic Santos de Cartier, which celebrated a new release. The updated version of the square-faced timepiece – which has since become a pillar of the Maison's watch collection, alongside models like the Tank and Panthere – features an interchangeable leather strap and metal bracelet, and was unveiled at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva.

The updated Santos de Cartier watch now comes with interchangeable straps. (Photo: Cartier)

“Timeless wearability has always appealed to me,” said Golding.

Apt for man we hope has a very long career doing Asia proud on the silver screen.

CNA Lifestyle was in San Francisco at the invitation of Cartier.