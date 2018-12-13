Hillary Clinton joins Bollywood stars as super-rich Indians wed

The daughter of India's richest man got married on Wednesday (Dec 12) in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai attended by Bollywood stars and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The marriage brings together two of India's most influential families. The bride, Isha Ambani, 27, is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, head of the vast Reliance conglomerate, whose net worth Forbes put at US$43 billion.

Her groom, Anand Piramal, 33, is heir to a real-estate and pharmaceutical business.

The wedding bash took place at Ambani's Mumbai residence, an extraordinary 27-storey structure known as one of the most expensive homes in the world. It was covered in red roses, and decorated with lights and flowers for the occasion.

The groom and his family arrived in vintage cars as security guards onlookers and photographers from the narrow lane in south Mumbai that leads to the residence.

India's Filmfare magazine said 600 guests were expected at what media have dubbed the "the big, fat Indian wedding".

The festivities were a culmination of lavish pre-wedding celebrations in the desert city of Udaipur over the weekend which featured a private concert by American singer Beyonce.

As well as Clinton, who according to Indian media reports, has an association with the Ambanis that goes back more than 18 years, attendees included newly-weds actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, former Indian finance minister P. Chidambaram, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Many in India, where millions of people live in dire poverty, have closely followed the wedding preparations, including the couple's engagement at a luxury hotel on Italy's Lake Como.

