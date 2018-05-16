Honeymoon like Harry and Meghan in the surreal beauty of Namibia

You don't have to be married to royalty in order to enjoy the secluded delights of southern African country. CNA Lifestyle finds out what a safari holiday in this vast destination looks like for honeymooners.

SINGAPORE: Up until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed Namibia as their honeymoon destination, you probably didn't see the appeal of the southern African country. Dry, dusty roads, and stark scrublands as far as the eye can see hardly sound alluring – much less, romantic.



After performing their royal duties, Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will be jetting off to Namibia for their honeymoon. (Photo: Reuters/Ben Birchall)

But the sense of the honeymoon being just you and your loved one in the vast wilderness, mere specks in the sands of space and time, is perhaps what draws the royal newlyweds – and many other couples – to Namibia and its diverse and surreal landscapes.



As for privacy, having the place all to their royal selves is certainly no tall order in the sparsely populated country. Only Greenland, the Falkland Islands, Mongolia and Western Sahara have fewer people than Harry's and Meghan's preferred honeymoon spot.

In fact, this Commonwealth country is so remote, you will only find two people per square kilometre, compared to Singapore's nearly 8,000 people per square kilometre.



(Photo: Leisure Wheels)

Namibia's remoteness is also what convinced Angelina Jolie to pick the country as the location to give birth to her daughter Shiloh – the paparazzi would have had to charter a bush plane just to get any where in the country.



BIG GAME ROMANCE



Prince Harry and Markle's idea of a romantic and paparazzi-free safari honeymoon is Kaokoland in northwest Namibia. It is one of the country's most remote locations, with a rugged terrain of hills and mountains punctuated by endless plains. Yet, in the very same location, you'll also hear about rivers, waterfalls, and even palm forests.



Kaokoland. (Photo: Namibia Reservations)

The paradox is cleared up when you see its geography. Kaokoland has two rivers: The perennial Kunene River in the north, which forms a natural border between Namibia and neighbouring country Angola; and the Hoanib River in the south.

The Kunene River is book-ended by the spectacular Ruacana Falls that is as high as 120m Victoria Falls, and the Epupa Falls, where the river plunges into a deep gorge in a series of cascades.



Ruacana Falls. (Photo: West Travel Club)

And where the rivers flow, so will the animals follow. Leading the big game pack are the desert elephants that move in herds. They have adapted to living in a water-scarce environment by using clever techniques, such as digging deep holes in the ground in the dry months to access water. These desert survivors can even live without water for up to four days.

Desert elephants can survive without water for up to four days. (Photo: Autograph Safaris)

Just as impressive to spot are the highly endangered black rhino, giraffe and lion, all of which have adapted to the harsh land.



Humans have also adjusted to the living conditions in Kaokoland. A tribe of semi-nomads known as the Himba has called this arid landscape home as far back as the 16th century. They go where their livestock graze and live in dome-shaped huts.

A Himba woman. (Photo: Azure Penguin)

The Himba can be identified by the characteristic red sheen on the skin of women and children, and elaborately braided hair. The hue is derived from an ochre-and-butterfat mix that they use for sun protection.



ACCOMMODATION: The royals have reportedly picked Hoanib Valley Camp. The elegant and eco-friendly campsite boasts six tents, designed to match the rugged landscape. Amenities include en suite bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, WiFi, meals and local drinks.



The honeymoon accommodation choice of Harry and Meghan in Kaokoland. (Photo: Hoanib Valley Camp)

The camp sits on the bank of the Obias River, just outside the Palmwag Concession – a conservancy area – and overlooks the Hoanib River. Even if the royals don't see any wildlife on their safari tours, the camp's prime location means they will only need to peer beyond their tent flaps to see wildlife converge at the river for a drink.



Both Namibian dollar (N$) and South African rand (R$) are accepted in the country. Depending on the season, the non-inclusive rates start from N$6,750 (S$722) per person, per night.



naturalselection.travel/camp/hoanib-valley-camp



DALI-ESQUE LANDSCAPES



West Namibia is where the great shifting dune scape of the Namib Desert rises to meet the Atlantic Ocean – and where the highest sand dune in the world has been recorded. Named rather boringly as Dune 7, it tops out at around 383m. For comparison, the Singapore Flyer is only 165m tall.



Dune 7, the highest sand dune in the world, stands at 383m. (Photo: Great Safaris)

The Namib Desert, located in the Namib-Naukluft National Park, is also home to two scenic highlights beloved by photographers: Sossusvlei and Deadvlei. These salt-clay pans are remnants of the Tsauchab River that presumably flowed 50km into the Atlantic Ocean 60,000 years ago.



Their surreal landscapes of parched, white clay set against towering ochre sand dunes and the clear blue Namibian sky simply beg to be photographed – a task for your Instagram hubby, no doubt.

At Deadvlei, the bare branches of ancient dead trees, like the ones Salvador Dali painted in The Persistence Of Memory, seem to reach out for a melting pocket watch or two.



Deadvlei. (Photo: The Wondrous)

Vlei means shallow lake in Afrikaans, and when it rains every few years or so, the clay pans of Sossusvlei and Deadvlei truly live up to their names. The temporary shallow pools lend a turquoise contrast to the surrounding dune scape. These are also times when wildlife such as ostriches, springbok and oryx (a large, spiral-horned antelope) congregate to drink.



There are dunes aplenty here. The highest of all in the area is the 325m Big Daddy Dune at the edge of Deadvlei. It can be a strenuous two-hour climb but the otherworldly view, and thrill of running down soft sand slopes make up for it.



Tourists climbing up Big Daddy Dune. (Photo: Namibia Tourism)

ACCOMMODATION: Kulala Desert Lodge is the closest point of access to Sossusvlei's dunes that you can get. Located in the private Kulala Wilderness Reserve, each of the 23 thatch-and-canvas kulalas with en suite bathrooms and verandas is built on a wooden platform.

A romantic way to spend the night is to climb onto the deck on the flat rooftop and watch the spectacle of the Milky Way before falling asleep on the outdoor bed.



Fall asleep beneath the stars. (Photo: Kulala Desert Lodge)

In the morning, rise early to watch the sun peek through the ochre landscape on your veranda as you contemplate the day's activities. Or look out for the long, pointy horns that give away the presence of a gemsbok.



Kulala Desert Lodge's fully inclusive rates start from R$4,065 (S$435) to R$6,200 per person, per night.



wilderness-safaris.com/countries/namibia



GRAVEYARD OF GIANTS



In the land where bushmen say God made in anger and Portuguese sailors called the gates of hell, nothing is done in restrained measure. Here, the chilling Atlantic Ocean hurls violent surf against the indomitable heat of the Namib Desert.



On shore, mangled hulls half submerged in sand and half jutting into the Namibian sky can be found next to bleached bones. Named for the hundreds of wrecked ships and carcasses of long-dead whales and seals lining the shore, its moniker Skeleton Coast is no less intimidating.



One of its intriguing sights is that of the Eduard Bohlen, which ran aground and sank in 1909 when thick fog thwarted its navigation. However, the rusty remains of the 94m-long cargo ship strangely lies more than 400m away from the shore.

Desert landscapes are constantly changing, and the Namib Desert is no exception. In fact, the winds move the dunes at a speed of up to 15m a year, covering some skeletons, while revealing others.



The shipwreck of the Eduard Bohlen. (Photo: Pinterest)

But the Skeleton Coast is not entirely uninhabited. The Himba people also live in this part of Namibia as they do in Kaokoland.



Cape fur seals are the other denizens of this land, and Cape Cross Seal Reserve is home to the largest population in the world. The cold Benguela Current that collides with the shoreline here brings with it rich concentrations of fish that these lovable pinnipeds feast on.

Cape Cross Seal Reserve has the most number of cape fur seals in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

But be warned – the poop of more than 150,000 seals basking on the beach and frolicking in the surf can be overpowering for the nose. The circle of life also includes jackals and hyenas that prowl the edges of the seal colonies for opportunities.



ACCOMMODATION: What could be more apt than staying in a cabin designed to look like a shipwreck? The suitably named Shipwreck Lodge, which is Skeleton Coast's first hotel, is exactly that. Scheduled to open in June, the lodge is situated on the southern bank of the Huarusib River Mouth and nestled between dunes.

The soon-to-be-ready Shipwreck Lodge on Skeleton Coast. (Photo: Shipwreck Lodge)

Snuggle up with your other half in bed with the view of the Atlantic Ocean in front of you. Or step outside your shipwreck-shaped cabin to feel the cool sea breeze on your face.



Rates are not yet available.



shipwrecklodge.com.na

