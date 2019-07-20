Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in stomach on stage in China

Hong Kong actor and film producer Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach while speaking on stage during a promotional event in China on Saturday morning (Jul 20).

The South China Morning post reported that the 64-year-old star was a guest at the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store in the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan in the Guangdong province, when the attack happened.

According to his manager, Yam’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to hospital.





“He was stabbed in his stomach and slashed on his arm, but was conscious the entire time," Lester Mo Gee-man told the South China Morning Post.

He added: “A preliminary investigation showed his injuries were not critical but the doctors are still deciding whether to operate on him in Zhongshan or whether we can wait until we return (to Hong Kong).

Video shared on Weibo – the Chinese equivalent of Twitter – showed a man rushing onto the stage, pulling out a knife and lunging at the actor. He can be seen repeatedly stabbing and slashing Yam, who tries desperately to move away while clutching his stomach.

Security guards then rush to intervene and, according to police, the attacker was detained at the scene.

According to a separate report by the BBC, a second video circulating on social media shows Yam holding his stomach in the aftermath of the attack while asking to be taken to hospital.

The actor started his career as a model before starring in a number of critically acclaimed Chinese-language films and a wide range of Hong Kong blockbusters, including Young and Dangerous, Election and Ip Man.

Yam made his Hollywood debut playing a crime lord in the 2003 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life, starring opposite Angelina Jolie.

