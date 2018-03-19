Hong Kong celebrity Leon Lai to become a father

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong celebrity Leon Lai, 51, confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 19) that he is about to become a father.

Hong Kong media had reported earlier this month that he was in a relationship with his assistant-turned-sales manager Wing Chan, before news started circulating that she was also six months pregnant.

The singer and actor, one of Hong Kong's so-called Four Heavenly Kings, confirmed the news on Facebook on Monday, and wrote about how "having a child takes me into another stage of my life".

"It is fate that has brought two divorced people together," Leon wrote in Chinese.

"Now that I am a father, I have to protect my own family and not expose them to the limelight unnecessarily ... With regards to our future, only time will tell."

Leon was previously married to Hong Kong model and actress Gaile Lok for four years before the two divorced in 2012. The pair do not have any children.

He had reportedly been dating Wing for half a year before the media caught wind of their relationship.