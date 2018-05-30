Hong Kong's Tsui Wah to open first Singapore outlet in Clarke Quay on Jun 15

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong's famous Tsui Wah eatery will open its first Singapore outlet at Clarke Quay on Jun 15, the chain announced on Wednesday (May 30).

The outlet, Tsui Wah's first in Southeast Asia, will have a seating capacity of over 140. Its opening hours will be from 11am to 11pm daily, but it will start operations from 1pm on opening day.

It will be located at 3A River Valley Road, #01-03, Clarke Quay - the former ground floor unit of Attica club, which vacated the space in July last year.

Fans of the eatery can expect to enjoy its signature items such as the milk tea, crispy bun with condensed milk and the curry series, Tsui Wah said.

"More exciting updates are to come as the menu progressively expands in the upcoming months," it added.

Chefs from Tsui Wah Hong Kong have been in Singapore to train the local staff, the eatery said.

Some of the chefs will also be stationed here to help out in food preparation and "ensure the high standards of quality and freshness" and diners can "look forward to Tsui Wah's authentic culinary culture of Classic Hong Kong Flavours," it added.

Tsui Wah Singapore is a franchise by Vista F&B Services, a joint venture between Tsui Wah Holdings and Jumbo Group.

The Tsui Wah Group currently has 70 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and China.