The hottest and trendiest designer sneaker collaborations to put on your radar

Try to get your hands – and feet – on these sought-after shoes from Nike, Puma, Asics and Adidas.

The sneaker business is in the midst of some very good years. Just look at how widely the sports shoe is loved right at this moment – by both men and women, and even high-end fashion labels.



It’s prime time for collaborations in the sector, particularly when the hottest names in high fashion, streetwear and celebrity fashion labels are all eagerly looking to pair up with the biggest sneaker makers.



Sneakerheads aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit from these partnerships though – these collabs have produced, or are set to produce, some of the trendiest yet still high-performance sports shoes. If you are on the look out for a pair, whether for form or function, check out these outstanding releases (some of which you may have to wait a little longer for).



NIKE X SACAI

Nike LDV Waffle Racer x Sacai. (Art: Chern Ling)

This is one of the most highly anticipated collabs this year, which had fans of the Japanese fashion label’s cool aesthetic eagerly waiting to pounce on a pair (or 10, if they can) ever since the shoes were first seen at Paris Fashion Week last year.



These sneakers are a combination of Nike’s popular Daybreak and Waffle Racer styles and showcase Sacai creative director Chitose Abe’s signature overlapping design technique. Don’t worry, you’re not seeing double – there actually are two tongues and two swooshes on every shoe. Do your research on online availability before they drop end of May.



NIKE AIR X FEAR OF GOD

Nike Air X Fear of God Raid. (Art: Chern Ling)

Fans of Nike’s first collab with menswear brand Fear of God will want these latest sneakers from the brand’s second team-up. The new shoes – Nike Air x Fear of God Moc in Pure Platinum and Nike Air X Fear of God Raid in Light Bone – in modern, understated colourways are stylish companions to the accompanying apparel collection from the collab, as well as your everyday wear.



ASICS X VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Asics Gel-Mai Knit MT sock sneaker. (Art: Chern Ling)

Brit punk fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has come together with Asics to launch five exclusive trainer styles from the Asics and Asics Tiger collections, to be released in stages over this year. The first two have already been introduced – a Gel-Mai Knit MT sock sneaker and a Gel-Kayano 5 OG, both featuring the archival Squiggle print designed by Westwood in 1981.



ADIDAS X MISSONI

Adidas Ultra Boost Clima running shoes x Missoni. (Art: Chern Ling)

Another first for Adidas: A collab with Italian high-fashion label Missoni, which is known for its iconic multicoloured knits. The resulting line comprises a limited-edition range of sportswear and three unisex takes on Adidas’ Ultra Boost Clima running shoe in Missoni’s trademark knits – all of which make for some of the most sophisticated and stylish sports gear we’ve ever seen. Available on the local Adidas website.

PUMA X SOPHIA WEBSTER

Puma Thunder sneakers x Sophia Webster. (Art: Chern Ling)

This Spring/Summer season sees Puma dropping not one but two outstanding sneaker collabs alongside some of fashion’s well-celebrated names. First, a series of girlish and fun takes on the sports brand’s Suede, Muse, Cali and Thunder sneakers for women and kids, all bearing Brit shoe and accessory designer Sophia Webster’s trademark touch of whimsy.

PUMA X KARL LAGERFELD

Puma Roma sneakers x Karl Lagerfeld. (Art: Chern Ling)

The second is a release of two special-edition sneakers – a unisex Roma and a Roma Armor for women – with the late Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous label. Both reflect Lagerfeld’s penchant for black and white via their youthful polka-dotted designs that are crafted in leather.