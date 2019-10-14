Household tips on surprising uses for sugar around your home

Most of us just stick to using sugar in our baked goods or coffee. However, unknownst to many, it turns out that this common ingredient can be pretty handy outside of the kitchen as well. Here are 10 ways to put the sweet stuff to good use in your household:

Use it to keep flowers fresh

Prolong the life of your flowers by storing them in sugared water. Simply add three teaspoons of sugar and two tablespoons of vinegar to a vase of water. Glucose compounds in sugar nourish plant stalks, prolonging the life of flowers, while vinegar prevents the growth of bacteria.

Remove grass stains from clothes



A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. (File photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)



Enzymes in sugar help to break down chlorophyll compounds present in grass. Mix sugar and warm water until it forms a thick paste and apply it directly to stains. Allow it to sit for an hour or two before washing the garment as per normal. For those of you who play field sports, this will definitely come in handy.

Help clean coffee machines



It is recommended that you clean your coffee machine at least once a month as coffee bean residue and excess oils often accumulate after repeated brewings. Sugar helps to absorb odours and moisture to prevent the growth of mould inside your coffee machines. Pour one quarter cup of sugar into your coffee grinder and let it run for a few minutes. It'll break down and clean out all the excess oils that have built up in the machine over time. Just remember to dump out the grinder afterward and wipe it clean.

Sometimes, washing your hands with liquid soap may not be enough to get rid of stubborn grease. To resolve this, simply rub your hands with a mixture of olive oil and sugar in equal amounts before rinsing thoroughly.

Exfoliate Your Skin

The coarse texture of sugar makes it a great exfoliating agent. Make your own lip scrub by adding half a teaspoon of sugar to one teaspoon of honey and stir until sticky. Or make a body scrub by mixing sugar with an oil like olive oil or coconut oil, and apply gently to help get rid dead skin cells.

Soothe a burnt tongue

Sucking on a sugar cube or applying a sprinkle of sugar to the burnt area can help to quickly relief the pain.

Treat wounds



Sugar has been used for centuries as a way to heal wounds, and it turns out there may be some science behind it. Studies have shown that sprinkling granulated sugar directly on wounds such as leg ulcers and bed sores before cleaning and dressing them can help to kill bacteria.

Prolong the shelf life of food

(Photo: Unsplash/Jez Timms)



Prevent your snacks such as cookies and cheese from turning mouldy by storing them in airtight containers with a few sugar cubes.

Make insect traps

Make your own insect trap by mixing two parts sugar with one part water and bringing it to boil. Pour the mixture into an open jar and place it at your desired area. This sticky mixture will help to trap those pesky insects. Alternatively, you can also mix sugar and baking soda and sprinkle them around the affected areas. Sugar will attract the insects, while the chemical components in baking soda kill them.

Get rid of those pesky garden worms



Nematodes are common garden pests that feed on living plants, causing them to wilt and die quickly. Sprinkle your plants and the surrounding soil with some sugar to encourage the growth of good microorganisms and worms, which in turn create a hostile environment for nematodes.