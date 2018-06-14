How cognitive behaviour therapy may help suicidal people

In this form of therapy, steps are intended to help build hope, solve problems and form a plan to avoid relapses.

NEW YORK: After a week of devastating news about suicide, there has been much discussion of the need for people who may be thinking of ending their lives to reach out for help. But some people who are suffering may be sceptical that therapy could make a difference.

Research has demonstrated the effectiveness of cognitive behavior therapy, or CBT, in treating suicidal individuals and decreasing subsequent attempts. A 2016 review of 15 randomised controlled trials found that CBT “is a useful strategy in the prevention of suicidal cognitions and suicidal behaviors.”

Throughout my career I have used this method to treat patients with many different types of problems and diagnoses, including suicidal behavior — which may occur along with problems like depression, addictions, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Medications can be very effective in treating certain diagnoses, but those medications may take some time to take effect. Therefore the suicidality must be addressed before the medications will be helpful. Sometimes individuals will need to be hospitalised in order to keep them safe until CBT or medications can help. But inpatient treatment is not necessary for everyone who has suicidal thoughts.

CBT starts with the proposition that people’s behaviour, including suicide attempts, make sense once we understand what they’re thinking. A highly suicidal individual might think, for example, that his or her emotional pain will never go away and will only get worse. If the individual believes there is nothing that can alleviate his or her suffering, suicide may seem as if it is the only solution.

But in CBT treatment, individuals learn a number of skills. While individual patients’ needs can vary greatly, following is a basic approach.

DEVELOP A SAFETY PLAN

First, with a therapist’s help, people who are feeling suicidal develop a written safety plan. This plan is designed to increase hope. It demonstrates to individuals that they can learn to manage their problems more effectively than they have in the past.

As part of this plan, they identify their specific warning signs. Then they record specific coping strategies they can do on their own, such as interacting with people or pets, distraction, relaxation techniques, exercise and reviewing their coping cards — which are individually crafted messages with important ideas they learned in therapy, such as their reasons for living.

The next step in creating the plan is listing people to contact, including health care professionals and emergency lines. They also remove access to things they might think of using to end their lives.

A person who is dealing with addiction or who is under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will have impaired judgment and is likely to be impulsive, greatly increasing the potential for suicide. In these cases, working to reduce the use of such substances is very important.

SOLVE PROBLEMS

In the second part of treatment, individuals focus on solving problems that are most related to their suicidal crises. They also learn how to reduce potential future crises, especially by changing their distorted thinking and unhelpful behavior and learning new coping strategies. The therapist strongly reinforces their reasons for living and continues to work toward increasing hope.

Other typical strategies might include scheduling activities, especially ones that could lead to a sense of pleasure, increasing social connections and support, learning emotional regulation techniques, shifting attention when preoccupied with suicidal thoughts, modifying beliefs that their suffering is unbearable and reducing impulsivity.

In this stage of treatment, they also develop a Hope Kit, often a container or scrapbook with meaningful items such as photographs and letters, prayer cards (when relevant), and a list of significant events they want to attend (such as a graduation, wedding or reunion). This Hope Kit can be a powerful reminder of the reasons they want to live.

PREVENT RELAPSES

In the final phase of treatment, individuals consolidate their new skills and learn relapse prevention techniques. This phase allows individuals who are struggling with suicidal thoughts, as well as their family members, friends and health care providers, to feel less helpless.

Given the right kind of treatment, people can learn precisely what to do when they have thoughts of killing themselves and what to do to prevent future suicidal crises.

By Judith S. Beck © 2018 The New York Times