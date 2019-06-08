How one father made a family holiday in Asia fun and educational

Thailand, Hong Kong, China, Korea and Japan – a father's attempt to get his young sons acquainted with the countries that had kindled his love for Asia.

When I got the opportunity to take my sons on a six-week summer trip to Asia, I took leave of my common sense and did it. In the interest of ensuring they came back with something more lasting than passport stamps, I turned it into a learning adventure, complete with trophies for the winners.

Luke, 13, and Ben, 10, had participated in Papa’s wacky travel schemes before, but I wasn’t sure how they would take to this one. Over pizza and kimchi, I made my pitch: Instead of a dumb vacation where everyone sits around the boring beach all the time, how about an active learning adventure?

How about, I said, for each book on Asian themes you read, you get one to three points, depending on the length and degree of difficulty. For each museum we visit, one point; each movie, two points; for each hour of documentaries we watch, one point; each new experience, one point; some weird new food, one point, and so on. At 100 points, you get a trophy – yes, an actual trophy!

Not only did they fall for it, they immediately began looking for ways to game the system.

Ben wanted to know if they could have points for that Matt Damon movie about the monsters attacking the Great Wall of China we watched a few years ago. Luke wanted to know what would happen if they earned more than 100 points, something I hadn’t considered. I foolishly agreed that at 125 points, they would get US$100 (S$137) or an excellent meal in Paris, where we live.

Both kids were quick to insist on the meal; it wasn’t clear to me whether that was a sign of French food-snobbism or rather a cold-eyed calculation that an “excellent” meal in Paris would come to more than US$100.

GETTING ACCLIMATISED IN THAILAND

To help us get acclimatised, I had booked the only “fancy” lodgings of our journey, the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort. The extra money was worth it because the pool provided the only refuge from the two climates that would characterise our entire midsummer journey: Brutal heat and humidity outdoors, and frosty air-conditioning indoors.

We started our study with two Bangkok landmarks, the Grand Palace and the Wat Pho temple, one point each, obviously. Ben, red-faced from the heat, lounged in the shade and refused to engage. Oh well, he was learning at his own pace and I couldn’t blame him.

That night, we watched a documentary on the life of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and his son, the current monarch, and a number of newscasts about Thai history. One point. I marvelled at how enthusiastic they were about learning and wondered if it would last.

My sons, perhaps because our “cultural” activities in the heat and pollution came at such a high physical cost, started clocking up the books: A children’s biography of the Buddha, The Monkey King, Tales Of A Bamboo Cutter, articles about ancient China.

On the hotel roof one morning, the boys tried out Thai boxing with a trainer from the hotel gym, gamely kicking, punching and dodging their way around the sweltering ring. No one came away a Muay Thai champion, but they did gain one point each.

At the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, we met Yoonki Kim, a Korean photographer who has spent years documenting life in the Khlong Toey slum. His stories of lives on the fringes were beyond sobering. I regretted not planning the journey to show my privileged boys what life is like for the hundreds of millions of Asians who live in poverty. That trip would wait until they were a little older, I decided. Instead we watched a video. Yeah.

Thailand gave us some of our most exciting moments. A bicycle tour with Co van Kessel Bicycle & Boat Tours Bangkok took us deep into the city and gave us an up-close look at local life, including giant water monitor lizards.

In Khao Yai National Park, we walked together down a rainy mountain path, with tropical birds, beautiful trees – and tiny leeches, which came inch-worming after us by the hundreds. (I offered one point for each 10 leech bites, but no one took me up. Nature ensured a teaching moment, though, as one little vampire secretly attached itself to my shin and in 45 minutes, had swollen up as big as my thumb.)

A LUCKY BREAK IN HONG KONG

In Hong Kong, we watched a Chinese movie about the Opium Wars, and, for some reason, a documentary about local real estate. The Hong Kong Museum of History was closed on our only free day there, so we made our way to the Hong Kong Maritime Museum – a lucky break. It turned out to be our favourite museum of the trip, combining the story of Chinese seafaring with hands-on shipping industry exhibits. A bus tour of Hong Kong Island with the obligatory stop at the Peak added a cheap point.

Why should I care that they learn about Asia? Because it was a big part of my life, beginning as a Marine in Okinawa, learning Japanese with a pocket phrase book, and later, scraping by as a student in Tokyo and Seoul, before going on to work in various places as a journalist and translator. I wanted them to understand what it’s like to work and sacrifice for something you want.

Could there be a better country for travelling with kids than Japan? In Osaka alone, the boys played virtual reality baseball, went fishing in the basement of an arcade (Ben caught a carp) and learned samurai-ninja sword-craft.



Still, as I was rhapsodising about such experiences one night, I realised that I was really talking to myself, and that I had interrupted a heated argument about whether or not Benjamin had actually seen Singin’ In The Rain.



Macau was a disappointment: I would advise giving it a miss unless you are dying to try out Asia’s premier gambling destination. We weren’t.

BUREAUCRATIC HELL IN CHINA



Next stop was Beijing, or so we thought. I had opted for the recently implemented 144-hour “transit visa” – issued on arrival – because it’s free, as opposed to the standard visa, which costs US$140 a person. Travellers’ accounts I read online made it sound as simple as showing up. On the flight from Macau, we greedily plotted points-producing activities like making dumplings, visiting the Great Wall and learning Chinese chess.

We didn’t make it past immigration: Flipping through my passport, the immigration officer came across old Afghanistan visas, souvenirs from a couple of stints in The New York Times’ Kabul bureau. It didn’t go over well.

We were removed from the line, and after I had been fingerprinted and interrogated, we were informed that we would not be allowed into China (for unexplained reasons). All I could think was, our Beijing study-adventure points have just gone up in smoke! On the positive side, I was able to show my kids what is meant by the phrase “bureaucratic hell".

Ben and Luke handled it well, horsing around, reading and trying to stay upbeat by solving logic puzzles. As we marked time in immigration detention, I told them, yes, it was a drag that we hadn’t been given any food despite not having eaten for 10 hours, and yes, we were going to pay out the nose for onward tickets, but we were warm and dry, and we would move on. In all, we spent 20 scary hours in the Beijing airport, before departing for Seoul five days ahead of schedule.

CATCHING UP IN SEOUL AND JAPAN

Within hours of our arrival in Seoul, Luke and I came down with high fevers and spent our first three days there laid up. We used the enforced rest as best we could, watching an excellent PBS documentary, China, A Century Of Revolution, some videos on Emperor Qin Shi Huang and the terra-cotta warriors in his tomb, and newscasts about President Xi Jinping. Taking all that together, I cashed the boys out of China with a well-deserved 10 points.

Our arrival in Osaka marked the halfway point of our journey, and then, with Japan Rail passes in hand, we visited Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Kyoto in rapid succession, hitting museums on a near-daily basis.

Could there be a better country for travelling with kids than Japan? In Osaka alone, the boys played virtual reality baseball, went fishing in the basement of an arcade (Ben caught a carp) and learned samurai-ninja sword-craft.

We visited the A-bomb museums of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on consecutive days (maybe too much), and had the exquisite Zenrinji temple in Kyoto almost to ourselves. In the Nagasaki Museum of History and Culture, the boys attended a hands-on musical workshop by Shinnai Shikoudayuu, a master of the three-stringed samisen that gives Japanese traditional music its distinctive twang.

We rolled into Tokyo the day before our Rail Passes expired, relieved to be spending a week in one place with our friends and their five cats. We racked up plenty more points before it was over.

AND THE WINNER IS ...

Back in Paris, we tallied up the points. Luke won a trophy and the “excellent” meal, while Ben, who had faced more of a challenge because many of the books were above his reading level, walked away with a trophy.

We talked about our trip and what we had learned, and sat down for one last movie, Skinny And Fatty, a 1958 Japanese black-and-white classic, introduced to America on the CBS Children’s Film Festival by Kookla, Fran and Ollie.

It was the movie that had started my lifelong interest in Asia and now they were watching it, engrossed in the simple story of two children from different backgrounds who work together to overcome the kind of crises that children have. I wondered if they would still remember any of this in a few years.

I felt a lump in my throat, and looked out the window. The late-summer Paris sky was clear and in the trees the leaves were rustling with the first hints of autumn. “Two points, guys,” I said. Then, it was time for them to return to their mum’s house to get ready for the new school year.

