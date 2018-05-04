Real parents share their tips on how to let go and be happier

It isn't easy raising children. Here are eight tips from fellow parents on how to feel a little less stressed out.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more parenting stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Parenting is an all-consuming job. And often, it comes at the price of your own well-being.

Advertisement

But unhappy parents can make things at home unbearable for everyone. It is important that you take steps to cultivate joy and happiness in your daily life.

Here are tips from real parents that can help you feel less stressed out.

1. CUT YOURSELF SOME SLACK

One wrong move doesn’t mean you’ll always make bad decisions. “We expect ourselves to do the right things all the time. But why?” said mother of two, Eugenia Koh, 39. What is more important, said the marketing teacher, is that you've done your best.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a trap most parents fall into - holding on to their preconceived ideas of what a perfect parent is, and what perfect parents should or shouldn’t do, said Koh. This only amplifies your failure, making them seem much worse than they actually are.



2. LET YOUR CHILD HELP YOU DECIDE

Your decisions are always in your child’s best interests. But sometimes, you should let your child's strengths and talents shape those decisions. For instance, when Ratna Damayanti realised that her 7-year-old son has an interest in football, the freelance researcher who is also a mother of three, let him go for football try-outs.

“When we saw that he had a continued interest, we decided to sign him up for training with a football school," she said. It is a decision that has paid off. Damayanti is glad that she and her husband were instrumental in building their son’s confidence this way.



3. STOP OBSESSING OVER MILESTONES



Although Damayanti's firstborn learnt to speak at an early age, she could not read until much later. “I was told to send her for intervention. But I refused and instead, I got her books to read and build her interest in them," she said.



Now, Ratna’s 10-year-old daughter enjoys reading, and reads materials beyond her level. She even writes her own stories. “Sometimes, kids just need time. They will be ready when they are ready," said Damayanti.

4. ALLOW YOUR CHILD TO FAIL

Depriving Junior of the chance to make his own mistakes can prevent him from learning and building resilience, said Alex Chan, who is a father of two. “Whether they are academic activities or otherwise, parents should give their kids the opportunity to fail and make mistakes,” he said.

5. SCHEDULE PLAY

Don’t map out every minute of your child’s schedules, advised stay-at-home mum of three Josse Tan. Reduce the number of structured activities and leave more time for play. You shouldn’t spend your time chasing schedules, especially on weekends.

6. WHAT WORKS FOR YOU MAY NOT WORK FOR ME

When Sarah Nah gave birth to her son late last year, the new mother thought that swaddling her newborn would calm him down and help him sleep. After all, family, friends and even nurses have told her that. “But whenever my husband and I tried to swaddle our baby, he would cry even louder,” said the 29-year-old.

Nah realised that her infant doesn’t like his movements restricted - which also taught her a valuable lesson: "What works for others may not work for you, so don’t force it," she said.

7. YOU ARE NOT ALONE IN THIS

Remember, it takes a village to raise a child, so reaching out for help is extremely beneficial for your well-being. Nah noted that even reading about other mothers' experiences, and exchanging opinions on parenting forums and Facebook groups helped her through the first couple of months as a new mother.

8. ENJOY ME TIME



Do you feel guilty for getting a hair cut instead of spending time with your kids? If you let that guilt get to you, you may eventually stop enjoying parenthood, said Koh. “I’ve been told that one cannot give from an empty cup and I found that really good advice," she said.

Pick up coping strategies to dispel your anxieties. Then, allow yourself to take a breather from fussing over the kids, and make time for activities you enjoy.

This article first appeared in Smart Parents.

