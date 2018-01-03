How to ‘camp’ at Mount Fuji without breaking a sweat

The rigorous outdoorsy life at Japanese glamping resort Hoshinoya Fuji includes pre-packed knapsacks, protection against uncomfortable surfaces and hot chocolate in the study.

YAMANASHI: Are you the type of person who likes the idea of camping but can’t get off the couch after considering the logistics involved in buying and packing tents, cooking equipment, blankets, thermal underwear and bug spray - and then hauling all that equipment to some camping site with no WiFi?

Happily for you, clever hoteliers have come up with a version of camping without any of the hardships that gives you debilitating PTSD flashbacks to your basic military training days of creepy crawlies and the lack of basic plumbing.

This is glamour camping - or glamping - taken to another level. One of the best examples of this is situated not in the wilderness of South Africa but just two hours away (in a very comfortable bus) from central Tokyo.

TENT? WHAT TENT?



Each spacious room leads out to a balcony with a view of Mount Fuji looming over Lake Kawaguchi.

Instead of tents, guests turn down in one of 40 minimalist concrete shells lined along a small wooded clearing.

Hoshinoya Fuji (from ¥45,000 per room per night; return bus tickets from Tokyo cost ¥1,800 per person), on the edge of picturesque Lake Kawaguchiko, takes the rough out of roughing it. For starters, the setting is spectacular. The six-hectare grounds are shrouded in thick forests of maple, cedar and pine. In spring, the cherry trees explode in extravagant pink.

Instead of tents, guests turn down in one of 40 minimalist concrete shells lined along a small wooded clearing. The all-white interiors are a little austere, but in the same way that, say, the Apple store is - which is to say, tastefully low-key.

Each spacious room leads out to a balcony which holds either a woodstove, or a kotatsu, a traditional table with undercover heating - the better to stay warm and toasty while watching the sun set over Lake Kawaguchi.

And through the immense double-height window in each room looms the Hoshinoya’s star attraction: Mount Fuji itself.

The silhouette of the famous volcanic cone with its year-round crown of snow forms a surreal backdrop. At night, from your white soft-linened bed, its shadowy presence is visible, literally lit by a blaze of stars - a cascade of white lights like fine talcum powder on black velvet.

YOU’D HAVE TO TRY VERY HARD TO BREAK A SWEAT

Breakfast boxes are prepared without one ever having to pack supplies. (Photo: Hoshinoya Resorts)

The luxury glamping experience includes an impressive array of food that you don’t have to hunt, much less clean and cook on your own.

Every creature comfort is attended to. Upon checking in, you get to pick a stylish back-pack from a high wall lined with different styles. This, you get to keep and use during your stay. Inside are a flashlight, water-bottle, map, biscuits, insect repellent, and binoculars. And an inflatable cushion because heaven forbid that you would ever have to sit on a hard surface while camping.

Chances are, though, that you’ll ever only use the binoculars the entire trip - mainly to peer at birds flitting through the tree-tops, and to stare at distant Mount Fuji.

Even the activities at Hoshinoya are designed to maintain the mere illusion of camping out in the wild and everyone, not least the 80-odd staff, including butlers who are assigned to each room, does their best to keep a straight face.

If you’re feeling particularly like a lumberjack, there is wood-chopping in the midst of the forest, an activity that is accompanied by polite applause and gentle encouragement from the staff member assigned to supervise you.

Meanwhile, personalised stations are set up to make pizza in the bijou wood-fired oven. Don’t worry, all the ingredients including the dough, are already prepared.

Of course, if all this hard outdoorsy work begins to take its toll, there are any number of nooks, including a secluded tent that doubles as a study and library, to which you can retreat with a cup of hot chocolate and a book.

In the evening, while watching a classic film - imagine Casablanca or Paper Moon being projected onto the sails of a white tent, under a canopy of maple trees - you could smoke up some s’mores on the blazing camp fire. Which, if it’s not already clear, you never have feed with wood to keep it going because there’s always someone at hand to ensure the quotation marks stay firmly set around the words “roughing it”.

The study and library to which you can retreat with a cup of hot chocolate and a book. (Photo: Hoshinoya Resorts)

Outdoor cinema in the woods, anyone? (Photo: Hoshinoya Resorts)

“Guests love the fact that they do not have to prepare any items, but can simply enjoy the outdoor experience surrounded by vast nature,” said Hoshinoya’s general manager, Yuichi Sawada.

It’s something of an understatement, but by now, you’re hardly surprised. If the resort was any more laid-back, it would be horizontal.

“We take care of everything else,” said Sawada, “so that the luxury glamping experience encompasses special experiences such as a wild game course dinner at our outdoor kitchen.”

Which, again, you don’t have to hunt, much less clean and cook.

Such is life.

