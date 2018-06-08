How to deal with the 'picky eating' phase of your toddler

Does "new" mean "no" to your child? Navigate this very common phase by avoiding a battle of wills.

NEW YORK: It is normal for toddlers to go through a picky eating phase, but experts say parents can help them learn to handle new sensations and avoid a battle of wills.

Hildy S Lipner, chief of paediatric speech pathology at Joseph M Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey, said that by the time she sees children with picky eating problems, they are usually between 18 months and three years old, and already have their patterns well established.

While those patterns reflect children’s different temperaments, they may also go back to the way parents and children navigated that normally picky toddler phase.

So at six months or so, which is when the American Academy of Paediatrics recommends introducing solid foods into a baby’s diet, parents should be aware that babies are already establishing habits. “The best time to transition kids as you go up the textural pyramid is when their oral motor development is ready for the next transition,” Lipner said.

Some of the children referred for poor eating turn out to have other developmental issues – children on the autism spectrum may have sensory issues around food and rigid eating patterns. These families will need additional expert help.

Other children turn out to have medical problems and may be feeling discomfort when they eat – anything from gastroesophageal reflux to celiac disease to food allergy.

USE TEETHING TOYS

When there isn’t another issue, picky patterns may go back to the first solid foods. Even before that, parents can help children get used to different sensations in their mouths by offering textured teething toys, Lipner said.

Look for toys (certified as safe for the baby’s age) with parts that can fit inside the baby’s mouth (without detaching) and “touch where the spoon is going to touch,” she said, with little bumps or other textures.

Later, you can dip the teething toy into a food to introduce a new taste, she said, adding a second sensory experience to the one they already know: “Food is texture, food is temperature, food is multi-sensory.”

BE PATIENT

In offering food on a spoon to a baby, be patient, she said, and let the baby lean forward and taste. It may be counter-intuitive, but don’t choose the moment when a baby is hungry to offer an unfamiliar food.

“It’s the worst time to introduce something new, when you’re hungry and you’re irritable and you’re looking for the thing that will make you feel better,” Lipner said. Instead, offer new foods between feedings, when the baby is not hungry, so the child can explore them for fun.

Gradually, she said, a baby will learn that eating these foods also alleviates hunger and fills the belly.

What parents feed their babies reflects their own backgrounds and cultures. Although American parents often use commercial baby food, the baby-led weaning approach suggests skipping the pureed-food stage altogether, instead offering soft chunks of food for the baby to explore and eat.

Research on how this affects children’s growth is still limited. It is important for parents to make sure that no foods that constitute choking hazards are included.

AVOID A BATTLE

Between six and 12 months, babies are more open to new foods – and new experiences – than they will be later on as toddlers, when a certain amount of “neophobia” or “new means no” is developmentally normal, Lipner said.

“Normal kids transition through a normal pickiness phase,” around 18 months, she said, when “they’re also learning autonomy and control.” At that point, “the more a parent gives direct pressure, the more a parent pushes, the more likely it becomes this battle of control.”

Parents desperate to get a little food into a picky eater may encourage a child to graze constantly, which is not a good pattern. Instead, offer food every three to four hours, with three meals and two snacks built into the day.

Take advantage of children’s interest in dipping, but keep the food as nutritious as possible (dipping vegetables into yogurt or hummus, for example). Expect it to be messy, Lipner said, and give them the illusion of choice: Which vegetable do you want today?

PROVIDE EXPOSURE

“We sit down and come up with three to five foods parents would like to see them eat, something that comes up in their home,” Lipner said. Meals involve three or four foods, one new, and the new foods get rotated through every few days, becoming familiar.

The only rule, she said, is no throwing: “Food stays on the table.” They can manipulate it, but they don’t have to eat it. Consistent repeated exposure is the key.

OF PICKY EATERS AND GROWTH DEVELOPMENT

In an abstract presented in May at the Paediatric Academic Societies meeting in Toronto, researchers looked more closely at how picky eaters coming out of those toddler years grow. The study used a cohort of low-income families in Michigan, tracking 189 children from the age of four to eight and a half.

It found that the heavier children tended to be less picky. Most of the pickiest children were actually in the middle weight group, though a few were underweight and a few were overweight.



Dr Megan Pesch, a clinical lecturer in developmental and behavioural paediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical School CS Mott Children’s Hospital, who was the senior author on the abstract, said there are many unanswered questions, but these findings may be reassuring for some parents: “We’re not finding really negative consequences with regard to growth.”

Weight gain, of course, doesn’t tell you everything; in figuring out whether (and how) to intervene, she said, “We need further studies to look at dietary variety, nutrient intake, family stress,” which can be considerable in children with particularly limited diets or very marked food preferences.

With toddlers, “the less pressure we put on kids, the more likely they are to change their behaviour,” Lipner said. Parents should remember that children need, above all, to know that “you like them no matter what, you love them whether they ate or not.” For the most part, young children “can balance their hunger and satiation, and there is help when they can’t.”

It can be helpful for parents of picky eaters to be reassured that “they haven’t failed as parents,” she said. But “it’s not a bad thing to get some guidance.”



By Perri Klass, M.D. © The New York Times

