How-to fashion: Next-level modest looks with a side of flash

How do we know that modest fashion is a booming market? Luxury e-tailer The Modist caters specifically to women who prefer covering up. Net-a-Porter has a dedicated section for modest dressing.

Even giant mass-market retailers have also joined the modest camp – Nike stocks a hijab line for athletes while Uniqlo has teamed up with British-Japanese Muslim fashion designer Hana Tajima to push conservative collaborations.



CNA Lifestyle roped in radio DJ Fiza O to show how concealment is now empowerment.

CUE THE COAT

Cotton-blend embroidered kimono, ribbed turtleneck short-sleeved top and suede strappy sandals, all by H&M. Satin fitted midi skirt, by Warehouse. (Photo: Micky Wong)

Covering up is central to modest dressing. “I think the trick to polishing up modest dressing lies in mixing trend-driven pieces with classics,” says Fiza who is no stranger to getting her glam game on.

But instead of dwelling on the trendy pieces, a style trick that fashion stylists love is to turn the attention to the classics. That casual round-neck tee is what you’ll want to reach for to play down a trendy kaftan while a high-neck top has the ability to dress up a relaxed linen blazer.

WHITE NOISE

Cotton-blend flared trousers, by Karen Millen. Tunic long-sleeved dress, by H&M. Tasselled clip-on earrings, by Chloe. Calfskin pointed pumps, by Sandro. (Photo: Micky Wong)

“Less is more is my definition of sophistication,” says Fiza who professes to be a fan of tonal dressing. “It's easy to pull an all-beige, all-black, all-blue look. My favourite is definitely an all-white look. There’s something about white that just makes you look effortlessly stylish.”

REUSE AND RESTYLE

Chiffon blouse with sequins, by H&M. Linen mermaid-style skirt, by Katt Ibrahim. (Photo: Micky Wong)

Says who that the baju kurung can only be worn during festive occasions? Take a cue from Fiza. “I love to pair my pretty everyday blouses with my batik skirt or wear my good old black kebaya top with jeans and statement earrings.”

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING

Long-sleeved blouse with ruffles, by H&M Conscious. Ribbed multi-coloured midi skirt, by Warehouse. Patent calfskin ankle boots with buckle, by Roger Vivier.(Photo: Micky Wong)

Love that midi skirt but don’t want to flash your ankles? Enter booties to save the day. Patent leather for a bit of flash while a rugged pair of workman boots instantly toughens up a girlie getup.

SIZE MATTERS

Maxi button-down long-sleeved dress, by Karen Millen. Oversized clip-on earrings, by Chloe. (Photo: Micky Wong)

How to add more flash? We’ve got two words for you – loud and proud. After all, more is more when it comes to accessorising.

Photography by Micky Wong, styling by Lena Kamarudin, makeup by Lolent Lee using Chanel, hair John Lee using Keune, fashion assistance by Megan Ah-Thion