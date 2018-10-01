How to incorporate the season's hottest trends in your Monday-to-Friday wardrobe

Get the job done in style, from fuss-free pleated skirts to statement pant suits and sleek skirt suits.

Mixing business and pleasure has never been easier, what with fashion designers looking to office heroines such as Meghan Markle's now-departed character Rachel Zane from Suits for inspiration.





But which top Fall / Winter 2018 trends are easily incorporated into your week to make the cut? CNA Lifestyle edits the season's notion of corporate chic down to five easy to follow trends. You're welcome.



MONDAY: PLEATS



Wool-blend turtleneck sweater, by Maje. Cotton-velvet pleated skirt with attached belt, by Sandro. Suede kitten heel pumps, by H&M.

Whether your weekend was weird or wonderful, there's a big chance you're not looking forward to Monday. Get dressed for the office in double-quick time with a fuss-free pleated skirt. This MVP of FW requires no ironing, and is a perfect match with everything from a billowy blouse to a crisp shirt.

TUESDAY: PRINTS



Viscose-blend blazer and matching pants, both by H&M. Cotton-blend turtleneck sweater, by Maje. Shearling slides, by Hermes.

The second day of the week gets you into the zone for more tedious tasks, such as brainstorming and meeting deadlines. Put a lid on the mundane with bright prints or patterns to spark off your imagination and creativity. Tip: floral prints are back and bigger than ever. Take it to the boardroom in an office-appropriate style.

WEDNESDAY: BUSINESS



Wool-blend blazer, faux python pumps and aviator frames, all by H&M. Cotton shirt and textured neoprene pencil skirt, both by COS.

You can do this! Your engine is all revved up, and you feel like you can take on the world. Dress the polished and poised part with the right business suit. A pants suit elongates the silhouette whereas a skirt suit lets you flash some leg while showing off your personality with statement shoes.

THURSDAY: LOGOMANIA



Canvas monogram trench, by Gucci. Velvet sandals, by Sandro.

Your energy level starts to dip after the millionth meeting (with the occasional no-Internet-connection scare) and it is time to schedule next week’s meetings. You deserve a shot of fun to perk yourself up. Slip a chic logo tee under a tailored jacket or go loud and proud with all-over monogram because style shouldn't need to be reserved for just the weekend.

FRIDAY: COLOUR



Cotton tee, by Dior. Wool skirt and leather Kellyado bag in Swift calfskin and Wooly webbing, both by Hermes. Patent leather kitten heels, by H&M.

Casual Friday is here, and it's nearly time for happy hour with the team. Accessories in a gorgeous pop of colour are a great way to keep the style stakes high even when you're dressing down.

Photography by Aik Chen, styling by Damian Huang, hair by Sean Ang, makeup by Lin Hongling, model Alena from Mannequin.