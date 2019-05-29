Storage solutions: How to maximise every inch of your shoebox flat

From ottomans to storage ladders, here are nine why-didn’t-I-think-of-that storage hacks that will significantly reduce clutter.

Admit it, there’s never enough space. How do we make the most of the space we’ve got? Here are 9 storage hacks to help you maximise every inch of your space.

1. USE OTTOMANS

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Photo: Muji)

Ottomans are quick and easy way to introduce more space into your living room. No one will know that you stowed away your children’s toys and other bits and bobs in those funky ottomans.

2. WALL SHELVES

(Photo: 99.co)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shelves needn't just be shelves. Turn them into a design element to score big on form and function.

3. HANG UP POTS AND PANS



(Photo: Unsplash)

Free up the kitchen cabinets simply by hanging up your pots and pans – decorative as it is functional. You can do the same for those tres chic martini glasses, champagne flutes, etc.



(Photo: Crate & Barrel)

4. CREATE YOUR OWN RACK



(Photo: 99.co)

Add magnetic strips to the bottoms of your cabinets to create a floating spice rack.

5. STORAGE LADDER



(Photo: Ikea)

Storage ladders are super-stylish, and they’re also a great way of adding storage space to small-sized bathrooms. Besides just hanging your towels, you can also use these to hang wire baskets to hold bathroom essentials.

6. USE A SHOWER ROD

(Photo: 99.co)

Install a second shower rod – nearer to your wall – to keep your bath and body products within easy reach.

7. HEADBOARDS WITH STORAGE SPACE

(Photo: Ikea)

The headboard is going to take up space anyway so why not get one that comes with storage space. The meditation candle, the pink Himalayan salt lamp and mala beads go there.



8. GET A BED WITH STORAGE SPACE

(Photo: Bo Concept)

Beds with storage space double up as store rooms. Tuck extra linens, pillows and everything that doesn’t spark joy away in the pull-out drawers.



9. USE THE SPACE UNDER THE BED

(Photo: Ikea)

Don’t have a bed that comes with built-in storage? Create your own under-the-bed storage with boxes or containers that you can easily stow away under the bed.

This story first appeared in 99.co.