How to score a spot at the Avengers: Infinity War Red Carpet Event

The queue to catch Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch in person begins Apr 16, 7am at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B.

SINGAPORE: You’ve read the big Avengers news. Here's how to score a spot on the Red Carpet Fan Event of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War to meet Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan and director Joe Russo.

This free event will be held on Apr 16, 7.30pm at Marina Bay Sands’ Event Plaza, located at the outdoor promenade overlooking Marina Bay. The queuing, however, begins at 7am that morning at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B.

You will need to provide a photo ID, full name and contact number in person during registration for a non-transferable wristband and a paper slip detailing your admission time and entry points to the Event Plaza.

Those below the age of 13 have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and all parties have to be registered.

While waiting, fans can head to Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall A, to catch Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Food and beverages will be sold before the Red Carpet Fan Event starts at 7.30pm.

You're not advised to bring too many things with you as there will be security and bag checks at the expo halls and Event Plaza. But you might want to bring along a raincoat because come rain or shine, the event, like Celine Dion's heart, will go on.

