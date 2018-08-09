How to wear red and get away with it on National Day
Take a little inspiration from these Singapore personalities and show off that Singapore pride while looking good.
SINGAPORE: As a prelude to Singapore’s 53rd birthday celebration this Thursday, we’ve decided to round up some of the best celebrity-approved red outfits that will make perfect National Day #OOTD inspo.
From Ah Jie Fann Wong's summery floral ensemble to Rebecca Lim's floor-sweeping number, these stylish red pieces are guaranteed to help you stand out from the crowd on Aug 9.
This article first appeared in Elle magazine.