How to wear red and get away with it on National Day

Take a little inspiration from these Singapore personalities and show off that Singapore pride while looking good.

How to wear red celebrity style CNA Lifestyle
If red gets you in the mood every year, local personalities like model Jasmine Sim point the way. (Photo: Instagram.com/jskg)
SINGAPORE: As a prelude to Singapore’s 53rd birthday celebration this Thursday, we’ve decided to round up some of the best celebrity-approved red outfits that will make perfect National Day #OOTD inspo. 

From Ah Jie Fann Wong's summery floral ensemble to Rebecca Lim's floor-sweeping number, these stylish red pieces are guaranteed to help you stand out from the crowd on Aug 9.

Today felt like the once a year extended family gathering, except we were so busy answering questions we didn’t have time to interact with each other. It is a magical feeling, to watch the words on script come alive on screen — I recalled the filming circumstances as the trailers were screened and applaud the time and effort put in by the production team to string this into a complete story. It gave me a great sense of accomplishment on behalf of all who were involved and while I know this is not good enough reason to encourage you to watch the show, the truth is how we feel isn’t all for nothing. So if you are the least bit curious why we are so committed to this drama, watch and you will understand, because we will probably remind you of one family or another. Catch it on August 6, 9pm, @ch8sg or Toggle-it-First! 😘 • Styling by @martyzwong Hair by @niwoo_passion Make-up by @kennethleesg Outfit: @karen_millen #saycheese8

Always photo-ready with #shiseidoprofessionalsg #airyflow refiner 💕

Smile ☺️

