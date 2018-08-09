How to wear red and get away with it on National Day

Take a little inspiration from these Singapore personalities and show off that Singapore pride while looking good.

SINGAPORE: As a prelude to Singapore’s 53rd birthday celebration this Thursday, we’ve decided to round up some of the best celebrity-approved red outfits that will make perfect National Day #OOTD inspo.

From Ah Jie Fann Wong's summery floral ensemble to Rebecca Lim's floor-sweeping number, these stylish red pieces are guaranteed to help you stand out from the crowd on Aug 9.

Nitezzzz ❤️ @martyzwong A post shared by ✨🌟Fann Wong💋💋 (@fannaiaiwong) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

🤗 A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw) on Aug 4, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

Smile ☺️ A post shared by Chantalle Ng 黄暄婷 (@chantalleng) on May 9, 2018 at 3:47am PDT

This article first appeared in Elle magazine.