The skirt suit makes a comeback – how to work the season's hottest trend

These are not mother's boxy skirt suits. This Fall/Winter 2018 trend makes a powerful – and very stylish – statement.

The skirt suit is back. And we're not talking about the restrictive looks Hitchcock heroines carried. Think human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in impressive Chanel tweed separates, or street-style heavyweights Aimee Song and Yoyo Cao who epitomise "glamcore" with print-on-print takes.

These latest iterations of the skirt suit are made for millennials with a penchant for retro style, as well as Gen X-ers who have outgrown normcore and now (finally) relish dressing up.

From ultra-polished double-breasted designs to ironic prep-school inspired ensembles, scroll down for tips on how to ace the skirt suit of today.

HANG LOOSE



Tweed blazer, by Zara. Beaded polyester skirt and wool-blend turtleneck sweater, both by H&M. Leather sneakers, Maje.

Who says skirt suits have to be prim and figure-hugging? Christina Hendricks’ va va voom office get-ups on Mad Men might have fallen out of fashion, but that doesn’t mean we have to ditch polished workwear for Silicon Valley hoodies.

Alessandro Michele’s slouchy tweed suit for Gucci with just a hint of granny glamour hits the sweet spot. As does a boxy Akris alternative in marble-print with matching mini.

For a thoroughly modern spin, wear yours with a streetwear label crewneck T-shirt and white sneakers.

WHITE IS THE NEW BLACK



Polyester-blend blazer, by Massimo Dutti. Wool-blend tank top, by H&M. Viscose-blend ribbed skirt, by Zara. Prince of Wales printed leather pumps, by Maje.

Tonal dressing is the chicest short cut to a high-impact look. Take a leaf out of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Scarface style book and go white-on-white.

Balmain’s double-breasted version complete with a robe-style tie belt and signature 80s gold buttons does a convincing Dynasty throwback. Lose the prissy button-up shirt and replace it with a cheeky logo tank for street cred.

MINI ME



Wool jacket, matching pleated skirt, printed cotton tee and leather sling-backs, all by Dior.

Update the classic skirt suit with an abbreviated hemline. The sisters-in-law creators of Veronica Beard modernised the Prince of Wales checks by pairing a faux double-breasted blazer with a matching ruffled mini. Or pull from Fendi’s wardrobe of logo-mania and spot a miniskirt suit with all-over monogrammes.

Balance a leg-baring skirt with a jacket with structured shoulders to own the look. Take the stylish ensemble out of the office and into the small hours with statement heels. Printed socks are optional.

TAKE A SHINE



Tweed jacket with sequins, matching skirt and patent leather stilettos, all by Dolce & Gabbana.

While suits belong in the office, the latest sparkly renditions have evening soirees on the agenda. You can go full on with maximum shine in Moscow-based Kalmanovich’s design, or pick Balmain’s glitzy coordinates for Resort 2019 in beaded fringe detailing.

Dial down the drama with low-key nude heels or mannish brogues. For extra mileage, break up the suit and wear the sparkly blazer over jeans for a party-perfect look.

PENCIL IT IN

Faux leather shirt jacket and faux leather pencil skirt, both by H&M. Velvet sandals, by Sandro.

It’s a workwear classic for a reason: The pencil skirt is the pinnacle of professional dressing.

Show that you mean business with Roland Mouret’s smart boucle pencil skirt that can be worn with a matching zip-front jacket. La Double has just the right dose of retro playfulness with a fun umbrella-print that takes you from the office to date night.

You’ll want the hemline to fall just below the widest part of the calves for the illusion of svelte, endless gams.

Photography by Aik Chen, styling by Damian Huang, hair by Sean Ang, makeup by Lin Hongling, model Alena from Mannequin.