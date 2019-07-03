Still have a Huawei phone? Congratulations, you get free bubble tea!

The phone company is thanking fans in Singapore for their support by giving away free drinks from Partea.

If you’re still using a Huawei smartphone, the company would like to thank you for your support by giving you free drinks from Partea. The promotion will take place over two weekends in July. It starts this Friday (Jul 5) till Sunday (Jul 7), and again from Jul 12 to 14, from 11am to 2pm.

Simply flash your Huawei phone at the counter of a participating outlet, register instantly as a Partea member and you can get a drink of your choice for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All Partea outlets are participating in this promotion except Orchard Plaza. Redemptions will also not be available at Downtown Gallery and Clifford Centre outlets on Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers are entitled to any drink on the menu – there are almost 30 to choose from – limited to one redemption per customer per day and for the first 300 people at each participating outlet per day.

Advertisement