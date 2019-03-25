Huawei launches ‘super camera smartphone’ P30 Series in Paris

CNA Lifestyle was at the launch of Huawei’s P30 Series, which boasts Quad Leica lens, 50x digital zoom and an industry-first colour spectrum perspective.

Comprising the P30 Pro and P30, Huawei’s new P30 Series is aiming to outshine its much-vaunted predecessor, the Mate20 series.



Released just six months ago, the Mate20 Pro had scooped up several prestigious accolades, such as MWC2019’s Best Smartphone at MWC2019, and Stuff.tv’s Smartphone Of The Year 2018.



At the global launch event held in France’s capital at the Paris Convention Centre on Tuesday (Mar 26), members of the international media were introduced to how the Huawei P30 Series is Rewriting The Rules Of Photography, according to its ad campaign tagline.

Huawei P30 Series' global launch event at the Paris Convention Centre. (Photo: Tracy Lee)

Richard Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer BG, said in a statement, “The P30 Series is a smartphone offering rule-breaking photography. We asked ourselves how to bring professional photographic capability into a smartphone, because we wanted to write a new chapter in mobile photography.”



'COLOUR-FULL' GAME CHANGER



The P30 Series features what must arguably be the most ground-breaking innovation the world of photography has witnessed in decades.



Its SuperSpectrum RYYB sensor, billed as a world-first,sees the addition of a Yellow sensor, which can absorb both blue and red rays of light. This breakthrough upgrade from the traditional RGB sensor, which has been the industry standard for the past 40 years, means the RYYB sensor can now absorb two colours instead of a single colour in traditional sensor configuration.

The P30 Series' SuperSpectrum RYYB sensor. (Photo: Huawei)

As such, it allows 40 per cent more light to be absorbed than a traditional RGB sensor, and for enhanced multi-frame long-exposure, that allows night mode to capture even more detail, colour, vibrancy and quality in extreme low-light conditions.



At a pre-launch media briefing held in Singapore on Mar 18, Clement Wong, Huawei Consumer Business Group’s Head Of Global Product Marketing, said that "all our hardware, software and ISPs have been changed in order to create this new super-spectrum sensor".

He added: "Some of the best existing cameras on the market feature a light sensitivity of 102,400. The P30’s is 204,800, while the P30 Pro’s is 409,600".



The Huawei P30 Series launch in Paris. (Photo: Tracy Lee)

Combined optical and AI stabilisation mean even handheld night photos are crystal clear, vivid, and stunning. For example, you can capture sweet, intimate moments of your kids sleeping, without turning on the lights to avoid waking them. Creating stunning night scapes that feature more stars than are visible to the naked eye or another smartphone’s camera is no problem, too.

Neither is photographing an illuminated close-up of, say, a couple’s faces as they walk by some distance away at night – even if said couple is under an umbrella that is casting shadows on their faces.



A guest trying out the P30 Pro. (Photo: Tracy Lee)

Shooting videos at night is enhanced by the UltraHD 4K video recording capabilities with low-light capabilities, OIS and AIS stablisation. Meanwhile, the upgraded Selfie Cam features a 32-mp single camera, which, when combined with the 40-mp camera, offers excellent low-light capability.



FOR HARDCORE PHOTOGRAPHY BUFFS

P30 Pro

The series’ flagship model, the P30 Pro, features innovations such as the world’s first Leica Quad Camera. This encompasses a 40MP wide angle lens with a f/1.6 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide angle lens with a f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with a f/3.4 aperture.

This Time Of Flight (TOF) camera enables users to capture the kind of incredible layer, detail and depth accuracy, known as the Leica-style bokeh so prized by photo buffs. The effect is achieved by combining its various apertures with AI capabilities that help identify each layer (for example, the person in the foreground, trees and buildings in the mid-distance, and mountains in the background), then creating a different bokeh effect for each layer.



The P30 Pro's bokeh effect. (Photo: Tracy Lee)

The bokeh effect up close. (Photo: Tracy Lee)

Its SuperZoom function supports up to 50x digital zoom, thanks to a prism lens that’s essentially a tiny yet powerful periscope offering the highest zoom and best lossless zoom in the industry, specifically 5x optical zoom, and 10x hybrid zoom (both world firsts).



With advanced motion detection, object tracking and AI Powered Predictive Focus, the Huawei P30 Pro can also effectively predict the path and motion of the objects in the frame and help to capture smooth, stunning action photographs.



The P30 Pro showing off its zoom capability. (Photo: Tracy Lee)

Its ultra wide angle lens, used in tandem with the telephoto lens, allows for recording multi-view videos from different perspectives.



The P30 Pro also features a 6.47-inch curved OLED screen with a 19:5.9 aspect ratio, and a 2340 x 1080 resolution display. Packing 8GB RAM and 256 ROM that’s expandable by another 256GB with a nano memory card, it has a 4200 mAh battery that charges from 0 per cent to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

Its iP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance means it can withstand dust, dirt and sand, and is resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to 30 minutes.



P30

The P30, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch curved OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 2340 x 1080 resolution display.

It does not incorporate a TOF sensor, and makes do with a 40-megapixel Wide Angle RGB Lens with an f/1.8 aperture; a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture; and a third 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens with an f/2.4 aperture capable of 5x zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, supporting up to 30x digital zoom.

Its 8GB of RAM is paired with 128GB of internal storage (expandable by 256GB with nano memory card) and its 3,650 mAh battery charges from 0 per cent to 58 per cent in 30 minutes. An IP53 rating means it is splash-resistant.



SMART AND FUN



Both smartphones feature a small, centred water-drop notch and come with a triple lens vertical camera system on the rear. Like the Mate20 Pro, they launch on the Kirin 980 chip, the world’s first 7nm Dual NPU Mobile AI chipset for Android phones.



Soundwise, the P30 Series’ new-to-market Acoustic Display employs the devices’ entire glass front panel as a vibrating omni-directional speaker, allowing for improved clarity and volume while doing away with the need for a speaker grille.



For mobile gamers, the GPU Turbo 2.1 supports six games in total, including PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends, Bang Bang, NBA 2K18, Rules Of Survival, Area Of Valor, and Vainglory, while offering smoother FPS performance with an average touch response at 60ms, an average frame rate 58.2fps.



Both devices are loaded with the same intelligent, interactive AI as the Mate20 series. These include HiVision, which identifies the landmarks, paintings and food items you’re lensing; HiTouch, which recognises objects in your photo gallery and links you to shopping apps for immediate retail therapy; and AI Real-Time Translation.



Other functions include in-screen fingerprint sensor that unlocks within 0.5 seconds, dual-SIM functionality, 15W Wireless Quick Charge, and wireless reverse charging.



They come in three colour options – Breathing Crystal (a pearlescent white that shimmers with opalescent hues like a soap bubble; Aurora (a gradient hue that shifts from green to blue); and Black.



COMING SOON TO SINGAPORE

The P30 is priced at S$998, while the P30 Pro is availabe at S$1,398. They will be launched island-wide from Apr 6 at all Huawei Concept Stores, local telco operators, selected consumer electronic stores, authorised mobile retailers and selected online marketplaces.



On the same launch date, there will also be a sales launch event at VivoCity, Central Court at level 1. From 10am to 10pm, customers will receive a premium gift set (worth up to S$470) with every purchase of the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro.

Customers can also experience the new features of the P30 Series in different interactive zones, and meet local celebrities like Rebecca Lim, Romeo Tan, Sonia Chew and Jean Danker.



