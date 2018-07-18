Huawei’s nova 3i mid-range smartphone available from Jul 28

Touted as the only mid-range smartphone to feature front-facing dual cameras with AI, it’s priced at S$398 and available in Iris Purple and Black variants.

SINGAPORE: Love taking selfies and playing games on your smartphone, but on a tight budget? There might be an option available, after Huawei unveiled its latest offering, the nova 3i, on Wednesday (Jul 18).

Touted as the only mid-range smartphone to currently feature front-facing dual cameras with AI support, the nova 3i will come in Iris Purple and Black variants and will be priced at S$398. It will be made available at Huawei Concept Stores, telco operators and other authorised retailers starting Jul 28.

To kick off the smartphone’s debut in Singapore, there will be an event held that day at Waterway Point Shopping Mall, which will include appearances by celebrity singer-actors Joanna Dong and Boon Hui Lu, and Casio G-SHOCK watch freebies.

“We want to empower our customers with access to high-end technologies and create value for the budget-conscious,” said Cheng Jiangfei, managing director of Huawei Singapore Consumer Business Group in a media release.

The nova 3i’s two AI photography-powered front cameras comprise a 24MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor, which collectively produce an authentic bokeh aesthetic effect, so you won’t have to edit that much post-shot.

Meanwhile, the rear camera combines a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor – the former to capture vivid images and videos, and the latter to record depth data for that bokeh effect, as well.

With the four AI-powered cameras, the nova 3i can recognise over 200 scenarios across eight categories, including Blue Sky, Plant and Beach.

Other key features include the newest generation FullView 6.3-inch display, which covers 85 per cent of the colour range, and a symmetric design and structure that gives it a slim appearance.

The smartphone supports 3D Qmoji, a social media-friendly feature that digitally transposes the face of a user onto a digital avatar.

The nova 3i’s AI capabilities is powered by the quad-core Kirin 710 chip, which was specifically designed for the nova series. Its EMUI user interface also allows for a range of AI-related services, from AI shopping to gaming.

And speaking of the latter, the phone supports an AI gaming mode that blocks distracting notifications and calls. It also has a GPU Turbo graphics accelerator technology that enables your phone to run even the most graphically intensive games. It will support PUBG MOBILE and Mobile Legends, as well as other games at a later date.