Hugh Jackman turns barista for a day, serves surprised fans coffee and autographs

The Australian actor was in Chicago for a live performance tour and decided to help out at his Laughing Man Coffee Company mobile truck.

Wolverine has a new mutant power – making a decent cup of coffee. X-Men star Hugh Jackman recently surprised some fans in Chicago by playing barista, dishing out coffee and signing autographs from a truck.

The Australian actor is in the US for his live performance tour of The Man. The Music. The Show and during his stop at the Windy City, he snuck in some time helping out at a mobile truck of Laughing Man Coffee Company, a foundation he co-founded.

Jackman posted some photos on Instagram on Friday (Jun 21), writing: “Big love to CHICAGO!! Thanks so much for turning out and spreading the @laughingmancafe love!”

Jackman co-founded the company in 2011 after being inspired by a coffee farmer who wanted to get his family out of poverty, whom he met in a trip to Ethiopia in 2009. It’s part of his Laughing Man Foundation, which helps to assist social entrepreneurs around the world.

Last year, the coffee company also got an additional Hollywood boost when Ryan Reynolds visited its New York City store, supposedly wanting to work as a barista, too.

