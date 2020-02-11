i Light Singapore fest postponed, new dates yet to be announced

The annual light art festival was supposed to take place from Mar 6 to 29.

There’s more event taken out from Singapore’s not-so-busy calendar at the moment – the annual i Light Singapore will be postponing this year’s edition.

The light art festival will no longer be taking place on its original dates of Mar 6 to 29, but new dates for the event have yet to be decided.

In a statement, organisers cited the heightened DORSCON Orange level and the advisory to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events as reasons for the postponement.

It also explained that certain artworks and activities at the event, held at the Marina Bay area, would require visitors to come into close contact with other individuals, and that some artists were experiencing delays in finishing their artwork due to the outbreak of the virus.

Artists whose artworks have been scheduled to appear for i Light Singapore will remain on the list for when the festival confirms its new schedule.

The event is the latest to hold back due to the coronavirus situation, following a series of cancellations and postponements from K-pop groups, local theatre groups, the Esplanade and the NUS Arts Festival.