'I'm a good guy who made a bad decision': YouTube star Logan Paul on suicide video backlash

In his first television interview since posting a controversial video showing a suicide victim in Japan, YouTube star Logan Paul described himself as a "good guy who made a bad decision".

"It's been tough, because ironically I'm being told to commit suicide myself," he told host Michael Strahan on ABC News' Good Morning America on Thursday (Feb 1).

"This has been, to be honest with you, the hardest time in my life. I've never been hated by the whole world and it's been something to definitely overcome. I will think twice in the future about what I post, probably three times."



The 22-year-old made headlines last month after he posted a video on YouTube showing a body hanging from a tree in a forest near Mount Fuji. The video was viewed by six million people before being deleted.

The video sparked outrage both in Japan and elsewhere, and Paul subsequently apologised. YouTube also took action against the popular video blogger, who has more than 16 million subscribers, including by removing his channels from Google Preferred and putting his new originals on hold.

Last week, Paul returned to YouTube with a suicide prevention video.



In the interview on Thursday, Paul said he thinks the incident happened for a reason.

"And I think the reason is so I can take this experience, learn from it, spread the message the right away about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness."



He said he thinks the criticism he has received is fair. However, he said, "it's not like I'm a bad guy; I'm a good guy who made a bad decision".



"This was a horrible lapse of judgment and I can and will learn from it and be a better person."

