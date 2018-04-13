Thanks, MasterChef judges – crispy chicken rendang is now officially a thing at Ikea

Ikea Singapore will be selling rendang chicken wings from Apr 13 to 30 at S$9 for six pieces.

SINGAPORE: Who says there’s no such thing as crispy rendang? From now until Apr 30, you can get rendang chicken wings at Ikea.

Yes, the meatball place that sells furniture on the side is offering chicken wings served up with rendang sauce at S$9 for six pieces, for a limited period only.



The online furore over a Malaysian MasterChef UK contestant being told her rendang wasn’t crispy enough may have had Southeast Asians up in arms, but from a more positive perspective, it also opened up the possibility of a whole new dish.

It was only a matter of time before someone would actually invent crispy rendang – we just didn't think it would be the Swedes.

Are you a rendang purist? Or have you tried the rendang chicken wings? Tell us what you think.



